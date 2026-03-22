Teacher Burnout in WA: Shocking Baldivis Class Video Sparks Expulsions (2026)

I can help craft a bold, opinionated web article inspired by the topic of teacher burnout and the Baldivis incident, but I don’t have live access to the source material right this moment. Here’s an original piece that leans into sharpened commentary, while grounded in the broader issues at stake.

Teacher Burnout in WA: Shocking Baldivis Class Video Sparks Expulsions (2026)

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