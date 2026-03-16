TD Bank Group Reports Q1 Profit of $4.04 Billion, Up from $2.79 Billion (2026)

Bold headline: TD Bank Group delivers a robust Q1 with $4.04 billion profit, signaling strong momentum year over year—and the market may have questions about what fuels this surge.

But here's where it gets controversial: is the jump in profit mainly from core lending and client activity, or are one-off factors and accounting adjustments helping inflate the headline figure? This rewritten summary breaks down the key numbers, clarifies what they mean, and highlights areas where readers might want to look deeper.

TD Bank Group reported a first-quarter profit of $4.04 billion, up from $2.79 billion in the same period last year. On a per-share basis, diluted earnings rose to $2.34 for the quarter ended January 31, from $1.55 a year prior.

Total revenue reached $16.59 billion, compared with $14.05 billion previously, illustrating broad revenue growth across the bank’s operations.

The provision for credit losses was $1.04 billion, down from $1.21 billion a year earlier, indicating improved expected credit quality and lower impairment charges.

On an adjusted basis, TD reports earnings of $2.44 per diluted share for the latest quarter, up from $2.02 per diluted share in the prior year. This adjusted metric excludes certain items to provide a view of operating profitability consistent with peers.

Analysts surveyed by LSEG Data & Analytics had anticipated an undiscounted profit of about $2.26 per share, suggesting the reported results exceeded expectations on a per-share basis.

Notes: This release is sourced from The Canadian Press and was first published on February 26, 2026.

What does this mean for TD’s trajectory? Investors might weigh the durability of loan growth against macroeconomic headwinds, the pace of credit-cost normalization, and how TD allocates capital across its domestic and international franchises. Do you think TD can sustain these earnings drivers, or will margins compress as the year unfolds? Share your thoughts in the comments.