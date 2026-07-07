Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff's 'I Knew It, I Knew You': Grammy & Oscar Contender? (2026)

Could Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff's collaboration on 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for Toy Story 5 lead to Grammy and Oscar glory? It's an intriguing prospect, especially given their impressive track record. As longtime collaborators, Swift and Antonoff have already achieved significant success in the music industry, with both of them boasting three Grammy wins each in songwriting categories. However, they've yet to claim a Grammy for a song they've co-written together. This could change with 'I Knew It, I Knew You', which is in the running for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the Grammys and Best Original Song at the Oscars. This potential achievement is particularly fascinating for several reasons. Firstly, it highlights the power of collaboration in the creative process. Swift and Antonoff have a proven track record of success, but their individual talents have shined brightest when combined. This song is a testament to their ability to create something truly special when they work together. Secondly, it raises the question of whether their individual successes will ever truly be recognized as shared achievements. While they've won multiple Grammys together, this song could be the first time their collaborative efforts are celebrated with a joint Grammy win. This would be a significant moment, recognizing the value of their partnership and the unique synergy they bring to their work. However, the prospect of an Oscar nomination adds an exciting new dimension to this story. While Swift and Antonoff have never been nominated for an Oscar before, 'I Knew It, I Knew You' has the potential to change that. The song's inclusion in Toy Story 5, a beloved franchise, could elevate its status and increase the chances of an Academy Award nomination. This would be a significant achievement, given the high bar set by Randy Newman, who was nominated for a song from each of the first four Toy Story films. In conclusion, the potential for Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff to win Grammy and Oscar gold with 'I Knew It, I Knew You' is an exciting prospect. It highlights the power of collaboration, raises questions about shared achievements, and adds a new dimension to their already impressive careers. As fans, we can only hope that their hard work and talent are recognized, and that this song becomes a landmark moment in their illustrious careers.