Taylor Russell Named Dior Brand Ambassador: What It Means for Fashion & Her Career (2026)

BREAKING NEWS: Taylor Russell is the New Face of Dior!

In an exciting development for the fashion world, Dior has officially appointed Canadian actress and filmmaker Taylor Russell as its new brand ambassador. This announcement comes as creative director Jonathan Anderson gears up to reveal his inaugural haute couture collection for the esteemed French fashion label.

Taylor Russell, renowned for her captivating role in the film "Bones and All," joins a growing list of talents who have transitioned from being associated with Loewe to now representing Dior under Anderson’s leadership. Previous ambassadors include notable names like Greta Lee, Josh O’Connor, and Drew Starkey.

Many of these collaborations stem from Anderson's artistic partnerships with acclaimed Italian director Luca Guadagnino, for whom he designed costumes in films such as "Challengers" and "Queer." These projects have allowed Anderson to cultivate meaningful relationships with several stars from Guadagnino's works. In a recent interview with WWD, he explained, "You form a deep connection with these individuals, and they become integral to your creative identity. They influence my design language on a personal level rather than just the brand’s aesthetic. To me, loyalty is key, and it’s fascinating to reimagine someone’s persona."

Russell was also present at Anderson’s debut women’s ready-to-wear showcase for Dior, which took place in October, where the atmosphere buzzed with excitement and glamour. Expressing her enthusiasm over her new role, she stated, "I couldn’t be more honored and thrilled to become a part of the Dior family—a brand that embodies creativity, elegance, and timelessness, qualities I have long admired. I am especially excited to work alongside my dear friend Jonathan Anderson as he crafts his unique narrative with Dior."

Recognized for her talent, Russell recently garnered the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Emerging Actress at the prestigious Venice Film Festival for her standout performance alongside Timothée Chalamet in "Bones and All." As her star continues to rise, she is set to star in the upcoming Korean thriller "Hope," opposite actors Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, and Hoyeon. Additionally, she will feature in musician Frank Ocean’s highly anticipated debut feature film, produced by the independent studio A24.

Moreover, Taylor Russell’s relationship with Tiffany & Co. is noteworthy as she frequently showcases the jeweler’s exquisite pieces during red carpet events, further solidifying her status as a fashion icon.

