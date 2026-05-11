Taylor Fritz's Stunning Behind-the-Back Shot and Dominant Dallas Win | ATP Tour Highlights (2026)

Tennis fans, brace yourselves for a jaw-dropping moment that’s already being called the shot of the year! Taylor Fritz just pulled off a behind-the-back masterpiece in Dallas, leaving everyone wondering how he even managed it. But here’s where it gets controversial: Fritz himself downplayed the difficulty, claiming it wasn’t as hard as it looked. Do you agree, or was this a once-in-a-lifetime stroke of genius? Let’s dive into the details.

In a thrilling Nexo Dallas Open rubber match, Taylor Fritz outlasted fellow American Marcos Giron in a three-set battle, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(1), marking his first win since the Australian Open. Fritz, the top seed in Dallas for the fourth time in five years, showcased his statistical dominance by storming to a 6-0 lead in the decisive tie-break. According to Infosys ATP Stats, he didn’t face a single break point in the final set, while Giron fought off all four against him.

And this is the part most people miss: Fritz hailed the third set as the best returning performance he’s delivered in years, despite not breaking Giron’s serve. ‘From a returning standpoint, that’s the best set I’ve played in years,’ he said post-match. Bold claim? Maybe. But with a 13-0 record in hard-court opening rounds last season and a 17-1 record against players outside the Top 50 since June, Fritz is backing up his words with results.

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Earlier in the match, Fritz’s behind-the-back shot stole the show after a tricky net cord left him seemingly out of position. ‘It was honestly the only option I had,’ he explained modestly. But let’s be real—how many players could pull that off under pressure? The shot wasn’t just lucky; it was a testament to Fritz’s agility and creativity on the court.

Speaking of creativity, Fritz also addressed a minor leg tweak during the match, assuring fans it wasn’t related to his lingering knee tendinitis. Meanwhile, Ben Shelton continued his strong form with a straight-sets win over Gabriel Diallo, improving to 10-1 in opening rounds since Wimbledon. Marin Cilic also made history, securing his 600th tour-level win by upsetting sixth seed Learner Tien—a milestone only Novak Djokovic has achieved among active players.

In other upsets, Great Britain’s Jack Pinnington Jones dominated fourth seed Flavio Cobolli, while Alex Michelsen rallied to defeat Grigor Dimitrov in three sets. But the real question remains: Is Taylor Fritz’s behind-the-back shot the greatest of the year, or is he right that it’s not as hard as it looks? Sound off in the comments—we want to hear your take!