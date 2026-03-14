Tax Changes to Watch This Season (Montana & Federal Updates 2026) (2026)

Tax Season Just Got a Whole Lot More Interesting for Montanans!

As the annual scramble to file taxes continues, a wave of significant changes and important reminders are poised to impact how much money Montanans will owe or receive back. Tax professionals are highlighting these updates, noting that while some shifts are subtle, others are quite substantial and could lead to a more favorable outcome for many.

Jeremy Trebas, the owner of Trebas Tax in Great Falls, points out that this year's adjustments are more noticeable than usual. He shared some key updates that could make a real difference for taxpayers.

A Generous Boost for Seniors: One of the most welcome changes involves the standard deduction, which typically sees a modest increase each year. However, for seniors aged 65 and older, there's an extra $6,000 deduction per person! Imagine a married couple, both over 65, potentially benefiting from an additional $12,000 in income that won't be subject to federal income tax. That's a considerable amount that could significantly reduce their tax liability.

Big News for Overtime and Tips! Trebas also called attention to new exemptions related to overtime pay and tips, which are generating a lot of buzz. Overtime pay can now be exempted up to $12,500 per person, or $25,000 for those married filing jointly. And here's a game-changer: no tax on tips, up to a remarkable $25,000 for qualified tips! For individuals who work long hours or rely on tips for a portion of their income, these changes could dramatically lower their taxable income, especially if they're in higher tax brackets. This is the part where many people might see a surprisingly larger refund!

Montana's Standard Deduction: Now in Sync with Federal: At the state level, Montana has continued its alignment with federal tax laws by adopting the same standard deduction as the federal government. This change, which began last tax season, means that the way personal exemptions and income splitting were previously handled at the state level has been simplified. While some taxpayers might miss the old flexibility, the significant increase in the state's standard deduction generally works out very well for most. This higher standard deduction often means that many taxpayers no longer need to meticulously track and itemize deductions like mortgage interest, property taxes, or charitable donations.

Adoption Credits Get a Makeover: Another area seeing positive developments is adoption credits. Both federal and state governments have enhanced these credits. Federally, families can now claim credits of up to approximately $7,500 per child, with a portion being refundable. This means that even if a family owes no taxes, they could still receive money back. Montana also offers its own set of refundable adoption credits, with even higher amounts available for children adopted from the state's foster care system. Trebas aptly described this as a "government's incentive to get kids in homes through tax policy."

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Getting Ready for Your Tax Appointment: For those still preparing to file, Trebas emphasizes that organization is key to a smooth process. Essential documents to gather include:

W-2 forms from employers

from employers 1099 forms for retirement income or contract work

for retirement income or contract work Social Security benefit statements

Mortgage interest statements (1098 forms)

Profit and loss statements for small businesses or rental properties

He specifically mentioned that if you own a small business, having your profit and loss statements readily available and your bookkeeping in order before meeting with a tax preparer can save a lot of time and potential headaches.

Don't Wait! As the filing deadline looms, tax professionals urge everyone not to procrastinate, especially if your situation involves overtime pay, tips, business income, or recent life events that might qualify you for new credits or deductions. Proactive planning can lead to significant savings!

Free Tax Help Available: For those who qualify, Rural Dynamics (RDI) is once again offering valuable assistance through their RDI Tax Help program. This initiative, part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs, provides free tax preparation and filing services to seniors and low-to-moderate income families and individuals. Their volunteer tax preparers are trained and IRS-certified.

RDI is located at #2 Fifth Street North (Suite 201) in Great Falls. You can reach them by phone at 406-403-8162 or by email at taxhelp@ruraldynamics.org.

What to Bring to RDI Tax Help:

All W-2 and 1099 Forms

Picture ID for all taxpayers

for all taxpayers Social Security Cards for all family members

for all family members Childcare Provider's Tax ID Number

Banking Information (Routing and Account numbers) for direct deposit

(Routing and Account numbers) for direct deposit 1095-A Health Insurance if insured through the Marketplace

if insured through the Marketplace Last Year's Tax Return

DIY Option: RDI also highlights MyFreeTaxes, a free online service that allows individuals with an income of $73,000 or less and simple tax returns to file their federal and state taxes themselves at no cost. This is a fantastic option for those who would typically use off-the-shelf tax software.

But here's where it gets controversial... While these new deductions and credits are designed to help, some argue that they can overcomplicate an already complex system, leading to confusion for many. Do you think these changes simplify things or add to the burden? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! We'd love to hear if you agree with the professional assessments or if you have a different perspective on how these tax updates will truly affect the average Montanan.