Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK's Granddaughter, Dies at 35: Her Legacy and Battle with Leukemia (2026)

The tragic passing of Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of John F. Kennedy, has left the world in mourning. At just 35 years old, her life was cut short by a rare and aggressive form of terminal leukemia. This news comes as a shock to many, especially given her recent activism and public health advocacy. Schlossberg, a climate change activist and environmental journalist, had been vocal about her concerns regarding cancer research and policy. In a powerful essay published in The New Yorker, she criticized her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the US Health and Human Services secretary, for his policies that could potentially harm cancer patients. Schlossberg's personal journey with cancer began in May 2024 when she was diagnosed at the age of 34. Her doctor noticed an elevated white blood cell count following the birth of her second child, leading to the discovery of acute myeloid leukemia with a rare mutation. This diagnosis was particularly poignant, given her grandfather's assassination on the 62nd anniversary of the event. Her mother, Caroline Kennedy, had already voiced her opposition to RFK Jr.'s confirmation as US health secretary, further highlighting the family's deep-rooted concerns. Tatiana Schlossberg's passing serves as a stark reminder of the impact of cancer and the ongoing challenges in the field of healthcare. Her legacy will continue to inspire and influence those fighting for better cancer research and patient care.