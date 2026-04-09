TasWater's Controversial Plan: Doubling Connection Fees for New Homes (2026)

TasWater's controversial proposal to double water and sewerage connection fees for new homes sparks debate in Tasmania. The state-owned utility's plan, set to take effect from July 1, aims to increase headworks charges from $3,514 to $7,048 per standard connection, with further rises to $7,639 by 2030. This move has sparked criticism from Labor MP Dean Winter, who warns it will exacerbate Tasmania's housing crisis by discouraging construction and driving up prices. The fee covers both water and sewerage services. However, TasWater argues that the 'growth pays for growth' principle will ensure new developments cover infrastructure costs, providing predictability for builders and investors. The proposal has raised concerns among businesses, with a TCCI survey revealing that 57% were unaware of the proposed increases, and over 81% anticipate negative impacts on their operations. The state government is urged to address these concerns and engage in public consultation, as the plan's approval hinges on the Tasmanian Economic Regulator's decision.