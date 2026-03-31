Tarik Skubal's One-Start Plan for Team USA at the WBC | Tigers Spring Schedule & Bets (2026)

Tigers' Ace Tarik Skubal's Unique WBC Commitment

Tarik Skubal, the star pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, has made a bold decision regarding his participation in the World Baseball Classic (WBC). Despite his team's success, Skubal plans to make only one start for the United States, prioritizing his regular spring training routine and the Tigers' opening day preparations.

In a recent interview, Skubal explained his reasoning, emphasizing the importance of maintaining momentum for the WBC and focusing on his Tigers commitments. He stated, 'I’m just making one start and then I’ll stick around for a few games.'

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Skubal's first Grapefruit League start showcased his talent, as he struck out four batters over two scoreless innings. He will pitch again for the Tigers against the Toronto Blue Jays and then represent the U.S. in Houston during the WBC pool play.

After his WBC appearance, Skubal will return to the Tigers, ensuring a balanced approach to his schedule. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying, 'I’m grateful they took me in that capacity.'

As a two-time AL Cy Young Award winner and All-Star, Skubal's decision to limit his WBC involvement is a strategic move. He aims to stay on track for the Tigers' season opener in San Diego, having won his salary arbitration hearing and securing a $32 million contract for the season.

The WBC, held from March 5-17, will feature the final in Miami for the second consecutive year. Skubal's commitment to both the Tigers and the WBC demonstrates his dedication to excellence and a unique approach to balancing his career commitments.