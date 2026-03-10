Target's New CEO Faces an Uphill Battle: Crisis Management and a Troubled Retailer (2026)

Target's New CEO Faces a Daunting Challenge: Navigating Turbulent Waters

Michael Fiddelke, a former finance intern who rose through the ranks to become Target's Chief Operating Officer, is stepping into the CEO role at a pivotal moment. The retailer is grappling with a multitude of challenges, including declining sales, civil unrest in its hometown of Minneapolis, and a weakening business performance. As Fiddelke takes the reins, the question on everyone's mind is whether he can steer the company back to success.

The Perfect Storm of Challenges

Fiddelke's leadership journey begins against a backdrop of turmoil. Over the past 12 quarters, Target has experienced flat or declining comparable sales, with civil unrest in Minneapolis further exacerbating the situation. The company's stock has taken a hit, dropping over 25% in the past year. This financial strain is just the tip of the iceberg. Target's reputation and cultural appeal, once its distinguishing factors, are fading. After a two-decade run on Fortune's list of the 50 most admired companies, Target missed the cut this year, with competitors like Walmart and Costco taking its place in the top 10.

A Complex Leadership Paradox

Peter Schwartz, a seasoned CEO coach, highlights a classic leadership paradox. Fiddelke must navigate a politically and socially charged environment while upholding the non-negotiable responsibility of running a business. This delicate balance becomes even more challenging when considering the need for significant changes to turn Target's fortunes around and improve employee relations.

A Three-Point Plan for Revival

During the August earnings call, Fiddelke outlined a three-point plan to restore Target's reputation and attract US shoppers. He aims to lean into Target's unique style, enhance the in-store experience, and invest heavily in technology. However, this plan's success hinges on Fiddelke's ability to convince enough board members to support his vision, a task made more difficult by the board's decision to keep longtime CEO Brian Cornell as executive chairman.

The Strain on Employee and Community Relations

Relations with Target's workforce and local communities have also been strained. Employees express disappointment in the company's response to immigration enforcement activities in Minneapolis. A letter signed by hundreds of Target employees urged the company to bar ICE from its stores and take other actions in response to ICE's actions. This internal unrest underscores the complex task Fiddelke faces in managing both the business and its people.

A Leader's Chance to Make a Difference

Despite the challenges, Fiddelke has some advantages. CEO insiders tend to produce better results, as evidenced by a 2025 Yale study. Fiddelke's long-term association with Target and his family ties to the Minneapolis community provide him with credibility and a unique understanding of the local dynamics. These attributes can help him build strong relationships with stakeholders and employees, fostering a sense of unity and support.

The Way Forward: Balancing Act and Emotional Security

Fiddelke's success hinges on his ability to navigate a delicate balance. He must stabilize the business, honor the rule of law, and acknowledge the real stress faced by employees and communities. Jennifer Eggers, a leadership expert, emphasizes the importance of clarity and credibility in this middle ground. Fiddelke's message to employees, acknowledging the recent violence and loss of life, is a step in the right direction, but it's just the beginning.

The Path to Success: Radical Moves and Emotional Support

To truly make a difference, Fiddelke may need to take radical moves. Sarah Federman suggests temporarily shutting down Target stores in affected areas to demonstrate his commitment to employees. However, such actions could invite scrutiny from political figures like Trump. Ultimately, Fiddelke's success lies in his ability to create an emotional secure environment, fostering a sense of company spirit and loyalty among employees and stakeholders.

The Future of Target Hangs in the Balance

As Fiddelke embarks on his leadership journey, the future of Target hangs in the balance. Will he be able to navigate the perfect storm of challenges and lead the company to a brighter future? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: Michael Fiddelke's leadership will shape Target's destiny in the coming years.