Target's Massive Overhaul: How the New CEO is Fixing Your Biggest Complaints (2026)

Target's New CEO Unveils a Bold Strategy to Transform Customer Experience

Target's customers have been vocal about their dissatisfaction, citing issues with messy store layouts, frequent product shortages, and long checkout lines. In response, the retail giant is taking a bold step to address these concerns head-on. The company's new CEO, Michael Fiddelke, has announced a comprehensive plan to enhance the customer experience, starting with a strategic shift in store management and staffing.

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In an internal memo, Target revealed its plans to streamline store operations by reducing the number of store districts and redirecting resources to front-line employees. This move aims to improve the efficiency of store management and ensure that customer needs are met more effectively. According to the memo, Target will increase funding for additional store labor, focusing on areas where it is most needed. This includes extending store hours and providing more staff to handle customer inquiries and assistance.

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To support this initiative, Target is making some tough decisions. The company will cut approximately 500 positions across distribution centers and regional offices, with a focus on eliminating redundant roles. This strategic reduction aims to streamline operations and redirect resources to where they are most beneficial for customers. The memo highlights that these cuts will enable Target to invest more in store staffing, ensuring a more personalized and efficient shopping experience.

Adrienne Costanzo, Target's chief stores officer, and Gretchen McCarthy, chief supply chain and logistics officer, emphasized the positive impact of this change. They stated that the company will significantly increase payroll in stores, providing additional labor and hours where needed. This includes implementing new guest experience training for every team member, ensuring that customers receive the highest level of service. Despite the job cuts, Target assures that starting wages for store employees will remain unchanged, maintaining the company's commitment to fair compensation.

This bold strategy by Target's new CEO demonstrates a proactive approach to addressing customer complaints. By focusing on store staffing and management, the company aims to create a more welcoming and efficient shopping environment. As Target continues to implement these changes, customers can expect a transformed experience, with improved product availability and faster service.

Target's Massive Overhaul: How the New CEO is Fixing Your Biggest Complaints (2026)

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