Taranaki Green Hydrogen Project Begins Construction: A New Era in Renewable Energy (2026)

This month marks a significant milestone: the long-awaited construction of the Taranaki green hydrogen energy project is finally set to commence. After five years of anticipation following an announcement of nearly $20 million in funding for a green hydrogen facility in South Taranaki, the project is now moving forward.

At the heart of this initiative is the plan to provide renewable electricity to Ballance Agri-Nutrients' Kapuni facility through the installation of four towering wind turbines, each measuring 206 meters. Additionally, the project aims to produce green hydrogen which will be utilized for emissions-free transportation at Hiringa Energy's refueling stations. This development is expected to create approximately 50 jobs during the construction phase and seven permanent positions once operational.

The funding for this endeavor is backed by the former Provincial Growth Fund, which invested $19.9 million in 2020. However, the total cost of the project is estimated to reach up to $112.3 million, with additional financial support coming from various project partners.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones expressed frustration over the lengthy delays that have plagued the start of this project. "We’ve waited more than five years for this project to begin, delayed by extensive red tape and appeals associated with the previous Resource Management Act consent process. A delay of this magnitude, especially for a project crucial to the regional economy, should not have occurred. I look forward to the economic advantages, job opportunities, and alternative energy sources this initiative will bring to Taranaki," he stated.

The Te Korowai o Ngāruahine Trust, representing the Ngāruahine iwi—which includes the hapū Ngāti Manuhiakai and Ngāti Tu—had raised objections to the project, citing Treaty rights, cultural significance, and environmental concerns, with backing from Greenpeace. Ultimately, both the High Court and the Court of Appeal ruled against these appeals.

Jones highlighted that this project stands out as one of the first in New Zealand to effectively combine wind energy, industrial renewable electricity supply, and large-scale production of zero-carbon green hydrogen fuel.

"This initiative not only unlocks substantial local investment but also plays a crucial role in fostering long-term development within the region. It will contribute to diversifying the Taranaki economy by promoting new and innovative clean energy industries," Jones added.

Collaboration is essential for this project, which brings together key players including the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Ballance Agri-Nutrients Limited, Hiringa Energy Limited, Parininihi ki Waitōtara, and Todd.

As construction gets underway at the facility this month, there’s a palpable sense of optimism about the potential impact of this project on the local economy and the environment.

