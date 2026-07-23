Taproot Mini Crossword Puzzle - Edmonton Edition - Solve & Discuss! (2026)

Unleash your inner crossword champion and tap into your Edmonton roots! The Taproot Mini, a special daily crossword, is here to challenge and delight. On January 19, 2026, test your wits and local knowledge with our latest puzzle. Head over to [crossword link] and give it your best shot! But here's the twist: this isn't just any ordinary crossword. It's a celebration of Edmonton's spirit, crafted just for Taproot readers. So, if you know anyone who loves a good brain teaser with a local flair, encourage them to subscribe to The Pulse at [Pulse subscription link]. It's a daily dose of fun and learning! And remember, if you need a helping hand, ATB Financial, your trusted partner in navigating life's challenges, is here to guide you. Learn more about their valuable advice at [ATB Financial link]. Now, go ahead and conquer that crossword!