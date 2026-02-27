Tamsen Fadal's Return to Daytime TV: Exploring New Opportunities (2026)

Bold claim: menopause is reshaping daytime TV, and Tamsen Fadal could be at the forefront. But here's where the plot thickens: she’s quietly exploring new opportunities while staying true to her own pace and vision.

Former PIX11 News anchor turned menopause advocate, Tamsen Fadal, has been engaging in exploratory meetings as she contemplates becoming the new face of daytime television, according to Page Six insiders. Although she’s represented by UTA and has had conversations, sources emphasize she isn’t actively pitching a show—she’s meeting with interested parties as opportunities come to her.

With recent daytime slots shifting—even as Kelly Clarkson and Sherri Shepherd’s shows aren’t returning for a new season—there appears to be room for Fadal should she decide to return to the main screen.

Fadal left local news and PIX11 in 2023 after menopause-related symptoms affected her teleprompter work. Since then, she has rebranded as an author, podcast host, documentarian, and speaker, focusing on menopause awareness and women’s health.

Casual yet influential, Fadal is prioritizing her podcast, The Tamsen Show, where she chats with notable guests such as Halle Berry and Naomi Watts about health and women’s issues. A source notes that the podcast feels like a modern, televised ‘talk show,’ with audiences and potential collaborators wanting her involvement on their platforms.

Since stepping away, Fadal has appeared on multiple talk shows, including The Drew Barrymore Show and Sherri, signaling that a permanent return isn’t out of reach.

Her husband, Ira Bernstein, co-founder of Debmar-Mercury—the company behind Wendy Williams and Sherri Shepherd’s shows—puts Fadal near the center of daytime’s decision-making sphere. That connection fuels speculation about potential opportunities, though insiders caution that she isn’t slated to replace Sherri Shepherd.

A second insider explains that Debmar-Mercury remains active in development for various platforms, but nothing they’re currently pursuing would replace Sherri on Fox stations. Other studios have reached out to Fadal about TV opportunities, including ventures tied to her successful video podcast work.

Speculation persists that Fox stations may opt to fill Shepherd’s former time slots with more local news or alternative formats rather than a Sherri replacement. Debmar-Mercury declined to comment on whether Fadal could move into Shepherd’s chair.

Meanwhile, Sherri Shepherd has publicly committed to keeping the show alive in some form, telling viewers she’ll continue to spread joy and deliver laughs while navigating an evolving landscape. As of now, fourth-season episodes of Sherri will broadcast through the fall.

Would you like to see Fadal pilot a new daytime format, or should she leverage her podcast and digital presence to build a diversified, multi-platform show?