Tampa Bay Lightning's 15-Game Streak: A Shootout Thriller vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2026)

The Tampa Bay Lightning's winning streak continues! But this time, it was a nail-biter against the Chicago Blackhawks.

A thrilling shootout decided the game, with Dominic James' decisive goal in the fifth round, securing a 2-1 victory for the Lightning. This win extends their impressive run to 15 games without a regulation loss, a testament to their resilience and skill.

And here's where it gets even more exciting: Nikita Kucherov, the Lightning's star player, stepped up with a crucial goal late in the second period, tying the game at 1-1. He then proceeded to score in the shootout, showcasing his individual brilliance. But the Blackhawks didn't make it easy. Gage Goncalves kept Tampa Bay in the fight during the shootout, and after Chicago's Oliver Moore missed, James found the back of the net, sending the Lightning fans into a frenzy.

The Lightning's goaltender, Andrei Vasilevskiy, was solid between the pipes, stopping 17 shots. Meanwhile, Ryan Greene's power-play goal gave the Blackhawks an early lead, and goaltender Arvid Soderblom made some impressive saves, finishing with 30. The Blackhawks had their chances, especially in overtime, when Andre Burakovsky nearly sealed the deal, but the Lightning's defense held strong.

This game was a true display of the Lightning's ability to stay composed under pressure. With a 14-0-1 record in their last 15 games, they are undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with.

But what does this mean for the Blackhawks? Despite the loss, they put up a valiant effort, especially considering their recent wins against Carolina and the Lightning's dominance.

The Lightning moves on to face Columbus, while the Blackhawks prepare to host Florida. Will the Lightning continue their streak, or will the Blackhawks bounce back? The NHL season is heating up, and these teams are at the center of the action.

