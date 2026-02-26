Tammy Hembrow Unrecognizable at Airport After Wild Weekend! | LIV Golf Party, New Romance & Drama (2026)

Bold headline moment: Even at a travel chaos moment, Tammy Hembrow proves she’s still a headline magnet, and this time the airport isn’t the only stage in play. But here’s where it gets controversial... a glimpse into a celebrity’s weekend that fans can’t stop dissecting.

Tammy Hembrow, the 31-year-old fitness entrepreneur and social media sensation, landed on the Gold Coast after a whirlwind weekend in Adelaide for LIV Golf. She arrived in a clear state of recovery, wearing slim black sunglasses to shield her face and moving with a telltale post-party weariness as she wheeled her luggage through the terminal.

Her look suggested she hadn’t had time to style her hair, with tape-in extensions visibly disheveled as they trailed down her back. Yet she still helped craft a moment of resilience: she pulled together a casual-but-chic outfit, pairing grey sweatpants with a cropped navy tee that revealed a hint of midriff, signaling that comfort and practicality won the day for a quick exit. She seemed intent on a fast departure, dragging a Louis Vuitton suitcase behind her through a car park as photographers captured the moment.

In the wake of the snaps, Tammy leaned into the moment on TikTok, poking fun at the day-after reality. She joked about surviving the “big weekend” while admitting her hair extensions didn’t quite survive the ride, walking into her hair salon with a lighthearted shrug.

Her Adelaide trip followed a rapid 48-hour rhythm, as the mother of three socialized with influencer friends at the LIV Golf event — a sprawling four-day festival drawing more than 115,000 attendees. Tammy and fellow online personalities, including Indy Clinton and Ruby Tuesday Matthews, mingled at The Grange Golf Club and danced across multiple concert stages set up around the venue. The lineup featured Australian DJs like Fisher, John Summt, Peking Duk, and Royel Otis, turning the outing into a veritable pop-culture moment. Descriptions from insiders labeled the scene a “mini rave,” with behind-the-scenes glimpses showing influencers partying amid the sea of revellers.

Separately, Tammy’s personal life has repeatedly captured public fascination. At the Sydney premiere of Wuthering Heights, she appeared with a new love interest, Grayson Te Moana, a 22-year-old model with a growing following. The moment drew attention as Tammy shared a flirtatious kiss on the red carpet and engaged reporters with a playful, glowingly public display of affection.

Reports indicated Te Moana had recently ended a relationship with Jemma Hammett, though he publicly contested those claims, stating he had not been in a relationship for over three years. Hammett’s sister described the public focus as embarrassing and suggested the narrative didn’t reflect the reality of Grayson’s life and relationships. Other family members weighed in on social media, expressing concern over how the situation unfolded in the public eye.

Meanwhile, there’s ongoing chatter about Tammy’s romantic life amid a broader orbit of dating headlines in the Melbourne-Sydney influencer scene. Earlier in the month, Tammy’s ex-fling Bailey Smith emerged with a new romance with Holly Kleverlaan, sparking conversations about swift public revelations and the alignment (or misalignment) of fame, dating, and media narratives. In late December, Tammy and Smith both teased single-status on Tinder as part of a dating-app promotion, underscoring how intertwined celebrity life and social platforms have become in shaping everyone’s story.

