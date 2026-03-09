Tame Impala's Kevin Parker: Why I Seek Out Negative Reviews of My Music (2026)

Here’s a bold statement: even the most celebrated artists crave criticism. Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker admits he actively seeks out negative reviews of his music. But why would someone at the top of their game invite such scrutiny? In a recent interview with RUSSH Magazine, Parker shed light on this intriguing habit, revealing a deeper truth about the artist’s mindset in the digital age.

And this is the part most people miss: the internet is a double-edged sword for creators. Parker explains, ‘It’s strange these days. Depending on where you look online, reactions can be polar opposites.’ On platforms like YouTube or Instagram, he’s flooded with praise, yet he admits, ‘I still scroll until I find the negative comments. We all do it, right?’ This behavior isn’t just about masochism—it’s about balance. In a world where positivity often drowns out constructive feedback, Parker’s quest for criticism is a reminder that growth comes from facing imperfections.

But here’s where it gets controversial: Parker describes releasing an album as ‘violating.’ Why? Because the music, once a deeply personal creation, is suddenly out of his hands. ‘It’s like a child you’ve nurtured for years—cried over, laughed with, danced to—only to watch it step into the world, no longer yours,’ he reflects. This emotional transition is something many artists grapple with, yet rarely discuss. Is it fair to call this process ‘violating,’ or is it simply the price of sharing art?

Tame Impala’s latest album, Deadbeat, released on October 17, received a mixed three-star review from NME, which noted Parker’s ‘lyrical inertia’ despite his efforts to push boundaries. Whether you agree with the critique or not, it’s clear Parker’s willingness to embrace feedback—positive or negative—is part of what drives his evolution as an artist.

Meanwhile, Tame Impala is taking Deadbeat on the road with a massive tour. After conquering the US, they’re set to hit the UK and Europe in spring 2026. Highlights include a London show at the O2 Arena on May 7, followed by stops in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Dublin. For tickets, visit European tickets or UK tickets.

Here’s the full European and UK tour schedule:

APRIL

4 – Super Bock Arena – Porto, Portugal

5 – MEO Arena – Lisbon, Portugal

7 – Movistar Arena – Madrid, Spain

8 – Palau Sant Jordi – Barcelona, Spain

10 – LDLC Arena – Lyon, France

12 – Inalpi Arena – Turin, Italy

13 – Unipol Arena – Bologna, Italy

14 – Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland

16 – Olympiahalle – Munich, Germany

18 – PreZero Arena – Gliwice, Poland

20 – O2 Arena – Prague, Czechia

23 – Barclays Arena – Hamburg, Germany

25 – Royal Arena – Copenhagen, Denmark

26 – Avicii Arena – Stockholm, Sweden

27 – Unity Arena – Oslo, Norway

29 – Uber Arena – Berlin, Germany

30 – Festhalle – Frankfurt, Germany

MAY

1 – PSD Bank Dome – Dusseldorf, Germany

3 – Accor Arena – Paris, France

4 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands

5 – AFAS Dome – Antwerp, Belgium

7 – The O2 – London, United Kingdom

Earlier this month, Parker also shared his admiration for bands like Deftones, Silverchair, and Queens of the Stone Age, crediting them as major influences. But let’s circle back to the core question: Is seeking criticism a sign of insecurity, or a mark of true artistry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this is one debate that’s sure to spark differing opinions!