Tales of Arise on Switch 2: Performance, Resolution, and Release Details (2026)

Get ready for an exciting adventure with Tales of Arise on the Switch 2! The wait is over for fans of the Tales series, as Bandai Namco drops some juicy details about the upcoming release.

During the Partner Showcase, the gaming world was thrilled to learn about the Switch 2 version of Tales of Arise - Beyond the Dawn Edition. And now, we have some inside information on the performance and resolution to satisfy your curiosity.

Here's the scoop:

The official Japanese website has revealed that players can expect a crisp 1080p resolution, both when docked and in handheld mode. Cutscenes will run smoothly at 60fps, while field exploration, battles, and other gameplay elements will target an impressive 30fps. But here's where it gets controversial... the frame rates may fluctuate depending on the in-game environment and situation. So, will this impact the overall experience? That's a question for the gaming community to debate!

According to the same source, the game will require approximately 54GB of storage space. We'll keep you updated once we have more details on local listings.

And this is the part most people miss... it's been confirmed that Tales of Arise on the Switch 2 will be a Game-Key Card physical release. So, if you're a collector, this is one to add to your shelf!

