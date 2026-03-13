Tajon Buchanan's Villarreal: Can They Upset Barcelona at Camp Nou? (2026)

Get ready for a La Liga showdown that could shake up the title race! Villarreal, featuring Canada’s Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi, is set to challenge league leaders Barcelona at the iconic Camp Nou this Saturday on TSN+. But here’s where it gets controversial: Can the Yellow Submarine truly close the gap on the top spot, or is this just a pipe dream? Let’s dive in.

Barcelona vs. Villarreal kicks off Saturday at 9:45 a.m. ET / 6:45 a.m. PT on TSN+, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. While Villarreal hasn’t openly declared themselves title contenders, a win here would slash the deficit to just seven points with 12 matches left. Sure, Real Madrid could extend that gap to nine points with a win on Monday, but beating Barcelona would at least keep Villarreal in the conversation. Lose, and their title hopes might as well be buried. So, yes, this match matters—big time.

Manager Marcelino isn’t sugarcoating it: his team needs to step up. Villarreal’s record against the big three—Barca, Real, and Atletico—is a bleak 0-3 this season, with a goal difference of 0-6. And let’s not forget their winless Champions League campaign, which included losses to heavyweights like Tottenham, Manchester City, and Borussia Dortmund. Marcelino’s concern? Totally justified. “We need to give our all and hope for that touch of luck you need against the giants,” he admitted. Easier said than done.

And this is the part most people miss: Camp Nou has been an impenetrable fortress for Hansi Flick’s Barcelona this season. They’re 12-0 at home in La Liga and 15-1 across all competitions. Their only slip-up? A 2-1 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain. Marcelino knows the challenge: “They’re averaging three goals per home game. We’re excited to try and break that streak, but it won’t be easy.”

For Flick, this match is personal. It marks his 100th game in charge of Barcelona, a milestone he calls “a great honor.” But he’s not resting on laurels. With the title race likely going down to the wire, every point is critical. “Every win reduces our rivals’ chances,” Flick said. “We’re focused on improving—there’s still room to grow.”

Villarreal’s task is daunting, especially after their 2-0 loss to Barca in December. Mistakes were costly: missed chances, a conceded penalty, and a red card sealed their fate. Marcelino knows they can’t afford a repeat. “We need to be flawless in both boxes,” he said. “We must defend well, attack with precision, and avoid unnecessary errors. It’s a high-risk, high-reward match.”

But here’s a glimmer of hope: Villarreal did beat Barcelona 3-2 at Camp Nou last season, with Buchanan scoring the winner in the 80th minute. Can history repeat itself?

Controversial question: Is Villarreal truly a title contender, or are they just overreaching? Let us know in the comments!

