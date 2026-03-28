Taj Paxton on Directing WNBA's Breakthrough Moment | The Rise | Peacock (2026)

Get ready for an inspiring journey as we dive into the world of women's basketball and the groundbreaking documentary, "WNBA 2024: The Year That Changed Everything." This is a story of resilience, excellence, and a pivotal moment in sports history.

The Rise of the WNBA: A Movement for Equality

Taj Paxton, a five-time Emmy-winning director, takes us behind the scenes of this remarkable season. With a career focused on powerful social narratives, Paxton brings a unique perspective to the court.

But here's where it gets controversial... the WNBA has been delivering exceptional athletic performances for 27 years, yet it took until 2024 for the media and the public to truly recognize their talent. Why did it take so long?

"The Rise" documentary series on Peacock explores this very question. It delves into the factors that led to this tipping point, including the unwavering support of a dedicated fan base, the media's newfound interest, and the players' ability to connect with their audience.

And this is the part most people miss... the WNBA's success is not just about athletic prowess. It's about the players' unwavering commitment to their craft, their ability to inspire, and their fight for equal pay.

Paxton shares, "These women are up for one of the biggest labor movements in the country. I feel honored to have sat with them and heard their stories. They are heroes, and we can all find something to admire in each of them."

So, what made 2024 such a pivotal year?

Well, it started with the audience. The core fans, predominantly Black and brown gay women and families, have been there from the beginning, supporting the league. Add to that the players' consistent top-level performance and their engagement with fans on social media platforms like X, Instagram, and Threads.

Then came the media explosion post-2020, when people, locked in their homes, witnessed the players standing up for the rights of those affected by police brutality. This act of solidarity inspired a new wave of support.

The media rights deals and the introduction of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) further fueled the fire. College players could now control their image and earn from it, boosting their popularity and bringing new audiences to the league.

But it's not just about the business side. It's about the players' tenacity and their approach to the game. As Courtney Williams, a point guard on the Lynx, says, "I played this team multiple times before. They put their shoes on just like I do." It's a reminder that we're all human, and sometimes, it's about meeting the moment with confidence and readiness.

The challenges the WNBA has faced are well-known, but the fight for equal pay remains at the forefront. These women deserve recognition for their excellence, and they're asking for it.

"I think they are well within their rights to demand equal pay. The audience supports them, and that's amazing. If you look at social media, the fans are there, asking for the players to be paid so the season can start. It's heartening to see such loyalty," Paxton adds.

So, what can viewers expect from this documentary?

"The Rise" is an inspiring journey filled with the highs and thrills of sports. It showcases the quiet moments of reflection with players like Napheesa Collier, Courtney Williams, and Monica McNutt, an amazing analyst. It's a reminder that sports are allegorical, offering lessons for our own lives.

But here's the real question: How comfortable are we with women competing? It's time to ask ourselves if we're truly okay with it. As Angel Reese says, "Get used to women competing. We have the same resilience and competitive spirit as everyone else."

You can catch "The Rise" and "WNBA 2024" on Peacock. And if you want to connect with Taj Paxton, you can find her on Instagram or on the WNBA Threads thread.

Get ready to be inspired and join the conversation! What are your thoughts on women's sports and the fight for equality?