Tahmoor Coal Mine Sale: Administrators Seek Buyers for Sanjeev Gupta's Struggling Asset (2026)

The future of Sanjeev Gupta's Tahmoor Coal mine hangs in the balance as administrators desperately seek a buyer! This once-operational coking coal mine, located southwest of Sydney, has been dormant since February of last year. The shutdown was a direct consequence of the financial turbulence engulfing Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance, which led to the exhaustion of its cash reserves.

This situation has had a profound impact on the workforce, with approximately 500 individuals, including contractors, initially placed on a reduced pay scale. Sadly, by November, about half of these workers received the difficult news that their wages would cease altogether. The mine's parent company, Liberty Primary Metals Australia (LPMA), was subsequently placed into administration in November.

Now, the administrators are emphasizing that selling Tahmoor is crucial for unlocking value and recovering assets for creditors. Michael Brereton, a joint administrator from William Buck, explained, "Now that the DOCA [Deed of Company Agreement] has been approved, one of the main questions we have at the moment is realizing assets within the group." He further clarified that one of these key assets is the holding company that owns 100% of the shares in Tahmoor Coal.

But here's where it gets interesting: Mr. Brereton revealed that there has been strong and sustained interest in the mine even before the formal sale process began. "Even at the point we were initially appointed, we were getting significant interest from parties in Tahmoor Coal itself," he stated. They had already received six expressions of interest before Christmas, and since then, additional parties have come forward.

The official process for expressions of interest kicked off this week and will continue until February 11th. The primary goals are twofold: to maximize the financial return for creditors and, crucially, to restart the mine as swiftly as possible. "The purpose of the expressions-of-interest process is to maximize value," Mr. Brereton reiterated. "In addition to that, we are hopeful of seeing the mine restarted — that is in the interests of all parties."

The Tahmoor mine is reportedly valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars. The interest being shown is primarily from established players within the coal industry who possess the necessary financial strength and expertise to take over and recommission the operation. "From parties within the coal industry, they know the market, they know what they are doing," Mr. Brereton noted.

And this is the part most people miss: When asked about offers from local consortiums, Mr. Brereton assured that all bids will be meticulously assessed. "We will consider all of the offers we get," he confirmed. The evaluation will hinge on several factors, including the proposed value, the cost and speed of restarting the mine, and the bidder's financial capacity to manage the operation. Short-listed candidates will then proceed to a four-to-six-week due-diligence period, with the administrators aiming to finalize a transaction by March or early April.

Mr. Brereton expressed his empathy for the local community, stating, "I certainly feel for the community. We are doing everything we can to make sure the mine can be fully funded and restarted as soon as possible."

In a statement, LPMA's chief executive, Theuns Victor, described Tahmoor as a well-established underground longwall mine that benefits from significant existing infrastructure and a skilled workforce. He emphasized their desire to see the colliery operational again promptly and highlighted their openness to various solutions, including a full sale, joint venture structures, or a standalone financing arrangement, all aimed at realizing the mine's true value.

What do you think? Should the focus be solely on maximizing financial returns for creditors, or is restarting the mine for the sake of the community and its workforce the higher priority? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!