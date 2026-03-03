Get ready for an exciting cycling season as we dive into the world of Tadej Pogacar and his trusted companion, Florian Vermeersch. The road to glory awaits, and these two are ready to conquer it together!

Tadej Pogacar, the Slovenian cycling sensation, has a clear vision for the upcoming 2026 road season. He aims to dominate the spring Monuments, and his strategy involves keeping himself fresh for the big races: Milano–Sanremo, Tour of Flanders, Paris–Roubaix, and Liège–Bastogne–Liège. But here's where it gets controversial... Pogacar, a two-time world champion, has his eyes set on winning them all, with Sanremo and Roubaix being the red-letter days on his calendar. And he's got his secret weapon by his side: Florian Vermeersch.

Vermeersch, a rising star in the UAE Team Emirates - XRG, has proven his worth as Pogacar's right-hand man. In 2025, he played a crucial role in Pogacar's campaigns, especially at the Tour des Flandres and Paris–Roubaix, where he finished an impressive 5th, earning the nickname 'Hell of the North' finisher. For 2026, Vermeersch has set his sights on Milano–Sanremo, adding another challenging race to his repertoire.

The UAE team's plan for La Primavera is a well-thought-out strategy. They aim to replicate the success of 2025, where Pogacar's explosive attack on the Cipressa almost secured the win. However, a crucial positioning error by Isaac del Toro disrupted their plans, allowing Mathieu van der Poel to stay in contention. Vermeersch's selection for three of Pogacar's major targets highlights his reliability and trustworthiness within the team.

And this is the part most people miss: Vermeersch isn't just a support rider; he's a winner in his own right. Besides his impressive 5th place in Paris–Roubaix, he also claimed the Gravel World title in October, showcasing his versatility and talent. So, when we talk about Vermeersch riding Milano–Sanremo, Tour des Flandres, and Paris–Roubaix in 2026, we're talking about a rider who can not only support but also challenge for victories.

The UAE Team Emirates - XRG has confirmed its five riders for Milano–Sanremo, including Pogacar, Vermeersch, Tim Wellens, Isaac del Toro, and Domen Novak. A powerful lineup, indeed!

But what about Vermeersch's chances at Roubaix? Last year, he made it clear that he won't hesitate to seize an opportunity, even if it means challenging his teammate, Pogacar. And this is where the controversy lies: Should teammates compete against each other, or should they prioritize the team's overall success? Vermeersch believes that Pogacar would support his ambition, stating, "I think Tadej would also want me to win." He adds, "I'm not worried about him starting there. We have a good relationship, and I think he would allow me to win Paris–Roubaix."

So, will we see Vermeersch as a contender in Roubaix? Will he challenge his teammate for the win? These questions will keep cycling enthusiasts on the edge of their seats. What do you think? Should teammates put their personal ambitions aside for the greater good of the team? Or is it a healthy competition that pushes everyone to perform at their best? Share your thoughts in the comments; we'd love to hear your opinions on this intriguing dynamic within the UAE Team Emirates - XRG!