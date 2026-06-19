T20 World Cup 2026: Super Eight Qualifiers, Upsets, and Highlights! (2026)

State of Play: Six teams book Super Eight spots at T20WC

16 February, 2026

India's Dominance: A Comfortable Win and a Strong Start

India is sailing smoothly towards their third T20 World Cup title, cruising to a comfortable 61-run win over Pakistan in Colombo. With three wins out of three, they are yet to be beaten in the tournament. The defending champions faced a challenging start, being reduced to 77/6 against the USA, but Captain Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 84 led them to a 29-run victory.

India's depth of talent is evident, with players stepping up and taking responsibility. Hardik Pandya's all-round show helped them secure a 93-run win over Namibia, while Ishan Kishan's 77-run innings took the game away from Pakistan. The team's performance has been a testament to their strength and depth.

Sri Lanka's Rise: A Dominant Display Against Australia

Sri Lanka, the co-hosts, have been on a roll. After a 20-run triumph over Ireland, they surged to a powerful 105-run win over Oman, thanks to Pavan Rathnayake's 60 and Kusal Mendis' 61. But it's their most recent performance that has truly caught the world's attention.

In a dominant display against Australia, Sri Lanka made light work of the target of 182, with Pathum Nissanka's 100* off 52 balls. The home side sealed their Super Eight qualification with an eight-wicket victory, two overs to spare.

West Indies' Power-Packed Batting: A Statement Performance

West Indies' power-packed batting line-up has been the talk of the town. They opened with a 35-run victory over Scotland and secured qualification with a nine-wicket win over Nepal. Their most impressive performance was against England, where Sherfane Rutherford led the charge with a 196/6 total. The West Indian pacers also made an impact, with Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder claiming wickets.

South Africa's Resilience: A commanding win over New Zealand

South Africa scored a commanding seven-wicket win over New Zealand, thanks to Aiden Markram's terrific 86 off 44 deliveries. The Proteas, aiming to improve on their previous runner-up finish, opened their campaign against Canada with a dominant start, posting 213 on the board. Lungi Ngidi starred with the ball, claiming four wickets.

England's Narrow Escape: A High-Scoring Thriller

England is living dangerously in the tournament. After a narrow win over Nepal, they survived a high-scoring thriller against Italy. Their most comprehensive performance was a five-wicket victory over Scotland. England's batting depth came to the fore in Kolkata, recovering from 105/5 to post 202/7. They held off Italy's fightback to clinch a 24-run win.

New Zealand's Close Call: A Blistering Knock by Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand needed to beat Canada to secure their spot in the Super Eight. Despite a scare from Yuvraj Samra's 58-ball century, Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips played blistering knocks to send New Zealand through. They now await their fate, hoping for a favorable result from other groups.

Zimbabwe's Upset: A Memorable Win Over Australia

Zimbabwe scripted the biggest upset of the tournament, defeating former champions Australia by 23 runs. They have won their first two matches and are making headway in Group C. A point from their next games against Ireland and Sri Lanka will secure their place in the Super Eight.

Ireland's Slender Hopes: A Thread to Hang On To

Ireland's hopes of a Super Eight spot are hanging by a thread. Their only win in three matches has come against Oman. Even if they beat Zimbabwe, they will have to hope for favorable results from other groups.

USA's Valient Performance: A Boost to Their Prospects

USA has wrapped up their group stage matches, hoping and waiting for results. They fell short against India, but Shadley van Schalkwyk's 4/25 was a valiant performance. They lost to Pakistan but followed it up with a strong 93-run win over the Netherlands. In their final group game, they beat Namibia by 31 runs, with Sanjay Krishnamurthi's unbeaten 68.

Netherlands' Fate Hangs in the Balance: A Near-Miss Against Pakistan

The Dutch will know their fate perhaps an hour before they play their final Group A match. They will hope for a heavy loss by Pakistan and a big upset win over the defending champions to improve their net-run-rate. Either way, they will rue their near-miss against Pakistan.

Pakistan's Patchy Performance: A Chance to Turn Things Around

Pakistan's qualification into the Super 8 is in their own hands. A win in their last Group A game will confirm their spot. But a loss will mean relying on India to beat the Dutch. It has been a patchy performance, but now is the time to turn things around.

Australia's Slipping Away: A Disastrous Turn of Events

After an eight-wicket loss to Sri Lanka, Australia is on the brink of an unthinkable reality of not progressing. The 2021 winners suffered a 3-0 sweep by Pakistan before the T20 World Cup and are now facing back-to-back tournament defeats. They will pray for Ireland to beat Zimbabwe and hope for a strong win over Oman and a Sri Lanka victory over Zimbabwe.

Italy's Fairytale Chapter: A Show of Promise

Italy qualified for a cricket World Cup for the first time last year. The team, consisting of players of Australian, South African, Pakistani, Sri Lankan, and Indian heritage, put on a show. Despite a loss to Scotland, they stormed past Nepal and ran England close. They will finish their campaign against the West Indies, having earned many admirers.

Namibia's Unlucky Struggles: A Tough Campaign

Namibia has had its moments, but has been unable to press on to victory. With defeats against USA, India, and the Netherlands, they are set to exit after the group stage.

Oman's Tough Campaign: An Asian Side's Struggles

Oman has had a tough campaign. Placed in Group B, they began with an eight-wicket defeat to Zimbabwe, suffered a 105-run defeat, and were outplayed by Ireland. They failed to win a single match during the 2024 T20 World Cup group stage too.

Nepal's Taper Off: A Bright Start, A Slow Decline

Nepal started the tournament with promise, taking England to the brink. But they tapered off, losing to Italy and being knocked out of Super Eight contention after a loss against the West Indies.

Scotland's Late Entry: A Campaign of Mixed Results

Scotland were late entrants, replacing Bangladesh. They started with a 35-run defeat to the West Indies but bounced back with a commanding 73-run win over Italy. A five-wicket loss to England ended their hopes, but they have a chance to finish on a high against Nepal.

Canada's History-Making Century: A Glimmer of Hope

Canada's Yuvraj Samra created history with a record-breaking century, but it wasn't enough to secure a win over New Zealand. Their campaign ended in the group stage, but Samra's achievement gave them some hope.

Afghanistan's Fate Sealed: A Group of Death's Impact

Afghanistan, the 2024 World Cup semi-finalists, is no longer in contention for the Super 8. Defeat to New Zealand and a super over loss to South Africa meant their fate was sealed. With New Zealand beating Canada, the spirited Asian side is out of contention.

UAE's Slim Chances: A Narrow Loss to Afghanistan

UAE's chances were slim, and a narrow loss to Afghanistan ended their hopes. Group D's top two teams were decided before their final match against South Africa.