Syria's economy is getting a boost with a groundbreaking offshore oil field deal. The country's state-owned petroleum company has partnered with Chevron, a US energy giant, and Power International Holding, a Qatari investor, to develop Syria's first offshore oil and gas field. This significant agreement, witnessed by the US's special envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, marks a pivotal moment in Syria's energy sector. The deal aims to strengthen strategic partnerships, covering offshore exploration and the development of oil and gas resources in Syria's territorial waters, as well as broader investment and energy-sector development efforts. It's a crucial step for Syria, which has been grappling with a nearly 15-year conflict that has devastated its oil and gas sectors. Before the conflict, Syria's oil sector was a cornerstone of its economy, producing around 380,000 barrels a day and generating over $3 billion in exports in 2010. However, the conflict has led to widespread destruction and a loss of life, with half a million people killed. The new authorities in Syria, who came to power after removing Assad in December 2024, are now focused on revitalizing the country's economy. This deal with Chevron and Power International Holding is a promising step towards that goal, with plans to start mobilization and drilling before the summer, aiming to reach gas reserves within four years. The agreement is seen as a crucial move for Syria's future, offering a glimmer of hope for economic recovery and a potential return to the country's former status as a significant oil producer.
Syria's Offshore Oil Boom: Chevron & Qatar Partner for Historic Energy Deal! (2026)
References
- https://www.bigislandvideonews.com/2026/02/02/hawaiian-electric-power-shutoffs-may-be-needed-due-to-weather-conditions/
- https://www.cnbc.com/2026/01/30/chevron-ceo-says-venezuela-taking-positive-steps-to-protect-oil-investment.html
- https://dailygalaxy.com/2026/02/japan-plans-create-solar-ring-around-moon/
- https://www.cnbc.com/2026/02/05/shell-earnings-q4-2025.html
- https://www.nbcnews.com/world/syria/syria-signs-landmark-offshore-oil-field-deal-chevron-qatari-investor-rcna257506
- https://wtop.com/maryland/2026/01/cold-weather-means-busy-time-outdoors-for-wssc-water-crews/
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