Syracuse Restaurant Health Inspections: Who Failed? (December 14-20) (2026)

Your Favorite Restaurant Might Be Hiding a Dirty Secret!

Ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes at your go-to eateries? The Onondaga County Health Department recently released its inspection reports for the week of December 14th to 20th, and the results are eye-opening. One establishment failed its inspection, while many others passed with flying colors. But here's where it gets controversial: the failing restaurant, Salt Restaurant & Bar on East Genesee Street in Syracuse, racked up a staggering 15 violations, three of which were critical. Let’s dive into the details—you’ll want to know this before your next meal out.

The Fail: Salt Restaurant & Bar

Critical Violations:

1. Food Safety Red Flags: Inspectors found reduced oxygen packaging (ROP) used without proper approval. Raw seafood, cooked and cooled French onion soup, chowder, and raw steak were stored in ROP packages, posing potential health risks. This issue was addressed by discarding two pounds of salmon and several packages of soup and chowder.

2. Cross-Contamination Concerns: Raw eggs were stored next to cooked bacon, sausage, and diced potatoes in an upright cooler. This was corrected by relocating the raw eggs and providing staff education on proper storage.

3. Hazardous Storage: Canned heating fuel was stored above single-service items in the rear storage area, risking contamination. The fuel was moved to a safer location.

Other Violations:

- Unlabeled squeeze bottles of sauces and spices at the cook line and bar.

- Single-service items stored on the floor in the bar and upstairs storage.

- Inaccurate thermometer readings in the reach-in cooler bar.

- Poorly maintained countertops, shelving, and soda boot at the bar.

- Unclean ice machine, metal food pans, ice chute, and ventilation fan guards.

- Lack of soap, toilet paper, and a covered receptacle in the employee restroom.

- Missing hand-washing signs at sinks (later provided by the inspector).

- Mouse droppings found in the chemical storage closet.

- Unclean floors and walls in the cooking and dishwashing areas.

- Malfunctioning light panels and improper storage of employee personal items.

The Passes: A Long List of Clean Establishments

While Salt Restaurant & Bar struggled, many other food services passed their inspections with no issues. Here’s a snapshot of the establishments that met health standards:

American Legion Post #188 (Liverpool)

(Liverpool) Angry Pig BBQ (Lysander)

(Lysander) Bailiwick Market and Cafe (Elbridge)

(Elbridge) Brick House Cafe (Cicero)

(Cicero) Cinnabon/Carvel (Destiny USA, Syracuse)

(Destiny USA, Syracuse) Continental Room (Syracuse)

(Syracuse) Cresthill Suites (Dewitt)

(Dewitt) Crumbl Cookie (Clay)

(Clay) Destiny USA Stadium 19 (Syracuse)

(Syracuse) Dibella’s Old Fashioned Submarines (Dewitt)

(Dewitt) Dosa Grill (Dewitt)

(Dewitt) Dunkin Donuts (Syracuse)

(Syracuse) El Mesquite de Luna (Dewitt)

(Dewitt) Get Grilled (Onondaga County)

(Onondaga County) Highland Forest Concession (Fabius)

(Fabius) Home2 Suites by Hilton (Salina)

(Salina) Indian Fashion (Dewitt)

(Dewitt) Ji-Woo’s Korean Seoul Food Commissary (Lysander)

(Lysander) La Victoria Restaurant (Syracuse)

(Syracuse) Little Caesars (Camillus & Salina)

(Camillus & Salina) McDonald’s (Van Buren)

(Van Buren) Nutrition Fix (Clay)

(Clay) NYSTA – Dewitt – C-store & Starbucks (Dewitt)

(Dewitt) Papa John’s Pizza (Syracuse)

(Syracuse) Pomegranate Lounge (Syracuse)

(Syracuse) Red Chili (East Syracuse)

(East Syracuse) Rice Box (Syracuse)

(Syracuse) Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant (Salina)

(Salina) Ruby’s Corner (Van Buren)

(Van Buren) Save the Whole Man @ Church House of Levi (Syracuse)

(Syracuse) Singers Karaoke Club (Geddes)

(Geddes) SkyTop Coffee (Manlius)

(Manlius) SMG @ Civic Center Theatres & Oncenter War Memorial (Syracuse)

(Syracuse) Spill the Tea Cafe (Manlius)

(Manlius) St. Cecilia Church (Geddes)

(Geddes) Subway (Salina & Van Buren)

(Salina & Van Buren) Twin Trees West (Van Buren)

(Van Buren) Wanoa Golf Course & Driving Range (Manlius)

(Manlius) Wendy’s (Dewitt)

(Dewitt) Western Ranch Motor Inn (Geddes)

(Geddes) Wildwoods Event Center (Elbridge)

(Elbridge) The Wood (Van Buren)

(Van Buren) Wrap It Up Express (Clay)

Food for Thought

But here’s where it gets controversial: Should restaurants with critical violations be allowed to operate until all issues are resolved? Or is it fair to give them a chance to correct mistakes immediately? And this is the part most people miss: even establishments that pass inspections can have minor violations. How much risk are you willing to take when dining out?

What’s your take? Do you think Salt Restaurant & Bar deserves a second chance, or should they face stricter penalties? Share your thoughts in the comments—we want to hear from you!