Sylvain Guintoli on Marco Bezzecchi's MotoGP Success: A Season to Remember (2026)

Sylvain Guintoli praises Marco Bezzecchi's 'tremendous' 2025 MotoGP campaign, crediting Aprilia for transforming its RS-GP's performance DNA. Guintoli highlights a shift in Aprilia's character, from strong flowing tracks to hard-braking stop-and-go layouts, showcasing their adaptability. Bezzecchi's early-season efforts laid the groundwork for a breakthrough at the Jerez post-race test, despite never racing factory-spec machinery before. Guintoli, a MotoGP pundit, lauds Aprilia's technical prowess and Bezzecchi's ability to lead the project. Bezzecchi's season culminated in six wins and third place in the world championship, with Aprilia second in the constructors' standings. The only setback was a crash with Marc Marquez at Mandalika, which forced the champion out of the remaining rounds with shoulder injuries. Guintoli emphasizes Bezzecchi's remarkable achievements, considering his first season as a factory rider alongside the reigning world champion, Jorge Martin. He also acknowledges Aprilia's consistent treatment of both riders, despite the status difference. The article concludes with a fundraising initiative by Guintoli, running the 2026 London Marathon in memory of his son Luca, to support children's cancer charity PASIC.