Sydney Sweeney Breaks Her Silence: 'I'm Not a Hateful Person' Amid MAGA Barbie Claims (2026)

Sydney Sweeney Defends Her Political Neutrality Amid 'MAGA Barbie' Backlash

Sydney Sweeney, the star of Euphoria and The Housemaid, has spoken out about her frustration with being labeled a 'MAGA Barbie' by social media users. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Sweeney emphasizes her desire to focus on her craft rather than engage in political discussions.

She explains, "I've never been here to talk about politics. I've always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of. And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it’s somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that."

When asked about her lack of response to the 'MAGA Barbie' claims, Sweeney reveals her dilemma: "I haven’t figured it out. I’m not a hateful person. If I say, ‘That’s not true,’ they’ll come at me like, ‘You’re just saying that to look better.’ There’s no winning. There’s never any winning. I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am. I can’t make everyone love me. I know what I stand for."

Sweeney's political stance has been a topic of debate, especially after her American Eagle ads sparked controversy. Despite the backlash, she remained silent, and it was later revealed that she was registered as a Republican voter in Florida. Former President Donald Trump praised her ad, stating, "I think her ad is fantastic."

Sweeney's response to the political scrutiny highlights her commitment to staying true to herself and her art, even in the face of public disagreement. She concludes, "It’s definitely not a comfortable thing to have people saying what you believe or think, especially when that doesn’t align with you. It’s been a weird thing having to navigate and digest, because it’s not me. None of it is me."