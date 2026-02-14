Sydney Roosters: The Return of the Star Duo? | NRL Rumors (2026)

Imagine a rugby league powerhouse quietly plotting a blockbuster reunion with two of its former stars, both now shining in rugby union. That’s exactly what the Sydney Roosters are reportedly doing, keeping the door wide open for the potential return of Joey Manu and Joseph Suaalii. While the Roosters have long been celebrated for their savvy recruitment, they’ve also weathered significant departures, and this latest move could be their most ambitious play yet.

But here’s where it gets intriguing: despite both players being locked into rugby union contracts—Suaalii with Rugby Australia until at least 2027 and Manu with French giants Racing 92 until the same year—the Roosters are strategically preserving salary cap flexibility. According to The Sporting News, this isn’t just wishful thinking; it’s a calculated move to pounce if either star becomes available. And this is the part most people miss: the Roosters aren’t just hoping for a reunion; they’re actively positioning themselves to make it happen.

Suaalii’s deal includes a player option that could extend his stay in rugby union until 2029, while Manu’s dominance in the centres at NRL level—coupled with his deep ties to the club—makes him the more likely candidate for a comeback. Whispers within the league suggest Manu’s return is seen as more realistic, but don’t count Suaalii out entirely. Both players are still in their prime, capable of transforming any backline overnight.

Here’s the controversial bit: Is it fair for NRL clubs to keep players on their radar while they’re committed elsewhere? Or is this just smart long-term planning? The Roosters’ approach raises questions about loyalty, opportunity, and the blurred lines between codes. With cap space carefully managed and relationships intact, the stage is set for a dramatic return—if the stars align.

So, what do you think? Are the Roosters playing a masterstroke, or is this a risky gamble? Let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your take on this high-stakes rugby league drama.

