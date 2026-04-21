Sydney Protesters Fight for Justice: Alleged Police Brutality and Legal Battles (2026)

A shocking incident at a Sydney protest has sparked a legal battle, with protesters taking a stand against alleged police brutality. The story begins with a 69-year-old woman, Jann Alhafny, who suffered four broken vertebrae after a violent encounter with a police officer during a demonstration against Isaac Herzog. Her lawyer, Peter O'Brien, is determined to fight for justice and hold the state of New South Wales accountable for her injuries.

But here's where it gets controversial... An obscure section of a 2009 law, Section 62, poses a significant challenge. This legislation grants the government the power to give police additional authority during "major events," and it suggests that compensation may not be payable for actions taken by officers during such events.

Chris Minns' government declared Herzog's visit a "major event," and the police listed themselves as the "promoter." The protesters, on the other hand, were referred to as mere "spectators."

The Palestine Action Group's barrister, Felicity Graham, argued in court that this declaration was an improper use of the Major Events Act. She described it as a square peg being forced into a round hole. However, the court ruled against her, and now O'Brien plans to challenge this designation again as part of Alhafny's case.

O'Brien believes that any legislation that shields a state authority from liability for criminal wrongdoing is inherently unlawful. He aims to pursue compensation to the fullest extent possible, with civil claims against police ranging from $5,000 to $100,000.

The rally turned violent after protesters attempted to march to state parliament, defying an anti-protest law that was hastily passed after the tragic Bondi beach massacre. Officers used pepper spray and the controversial kettling tactic to disperse the crowd.

Alhafny described the terrifying moment when she was pushed to the ground and then had other people pushed on top of her. She feared for her life, thinking she might be trampled or suffocate.

A spokesperson for the NSW police force stated that they were unaware of the incident, but investigators are reviewing body camera and social media footage.

Other protesters have also sought legal advice, including a man referred to as "white shirt man," who was seen in a viral video being punched by multiple officers. Ali Al-Lami alleges he was called a racial slur and punched by an officer during his arrest, and Kefah Maradweh's 16-year-old son, Nedal, claims he was pushed, kicked, and restrained by police.

One of the Muslim men dragged away from their evening prayer during the protest has also taken legal action. His solicitor, Nick Hanna, says the man was injured and is considering a civil claim against the police.

Hanna and other lawyers are coordinating a legal response, gathering evidence, and encouraging alleged victims and witnesses to come forward.

Section 62 of the Major Events Act restricts compensation claims, but there are exceptions. It only covers acts done in "good faith" and does not apply to personal injury claims.

Sam Lee, a senior solicitor, believes there's room for legal maneuver given these exceptions. She argues that the Act hasn't been thoroughly tested in this context, and it's up to the court to determine what constitutes "good faith."

Associate Professor Dr. Vicki Sentas, an expert on policing law, says the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the professional standards unit within NSW police can decide to lay charges if they believe a crime has been committed. The Law Enforcement Corruption Commission (Lecc) can also make recommendations.

The use of the major events declaration for Herzog's visit, under legislation for sporting, cultural, or other events, was unusual. It was approved by the minister for tourism, not the police minister.

Police have said some protesters will be charged with failing to comply with move-on directions, and the combination of major events powers and post-Bondi public assembly restrictions gives them broad discretion.

Minns and Lanyon have urged the public not to jump to conclusions based on short social media clips, but in some cases, the broader context may not provide a favorable defense.

This case raises important questions about the balance between public safety, protest rights, and police accountability. What do you think? Should protesters have the right to challenge police actions, even during declared "major events"? Share your thoughts in the comments!