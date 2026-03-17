Sydney Protest Route Dispute: Palestine Action Group vs NSW Police (2026)

A contentious standoff is brewing in Sydney as protesters gear up to rally against the visiting Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, while authorities attempt to reroute the march. But this isn't just about a change of plans; it's a legal battle over civil liberties and the limits of police power.

The Palestine Action Group is preparing to challenge the New South Wales (NSW) police's use of special powers to restrict the protest route. The group intends to march from the town hall to the state parliament, defying a public assembly restriction declaration extended by police. This declaration effectively bans marches in designated areas, including the town hall and parts of the CBD, without the risk of arrest.

Here's where it gets controversial: Acting Assistant Commissioner Paul Dunstan urged the group to relocate to Hyde Park, citing concerns about the size of the town hall and potential overflow into public areas, which could lead to clashes between police and protesters. But the Palestine Action Group is standing firm, arguing that the alternate route infringes on their right to protest and raises questions about freedom of expression.

The group's spokesperson, Josh Lees, has gone to great lengths to emphasize their commitment to a peaceful demonstration. However, the NSW premier, Chris Minns, invoked the state's 'major event' legislation, granting police additional powers to control the protest. This move has sparked a legal challenge from the Palestine Action Group, who claim these powers threaten the civil liberties of all NSW residents.

A deeper issue emerges: The group argues that the laws are designed to intimidate and silence those who speak out against war crimes and injustice. They believe the NSW government is prioritizing shielding a visiting head of state over defending human rights and free speech.

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Adding fuel to the fire, some Jewish Australian organizations and individuals oppose the Israeli president's visit, accusing him of inciting genocide against Palestinians. This accusation stems from a UN commission report, which concluded that Israel committed genocide in Gaza and that President Herzog and other officials incited it. The Israeli government vehemently denies these claims.

As the protest looms, emotions run high. Palestinian Australian Raneem Emad, who plans to participate, feels the visit is an insult to her community's suffering. Meanwhile, the NSW police, with over 3,000 officers deployed, aim to maintain order and prevent conflict.

The question remains: Can a balance be struck between ensuring public safety and upholding the right to protest? Are the police powers justified, or do they cross a line into suppressing dissent? Share your thoughts below, and let's engage in a respectful dialogue on this complex issue.