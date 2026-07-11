Sydney & Melbourne House Prices to Drop? Expert Analysis & Forecast for 2027 (2026)

The housing market is in a state of flux, with Sydney and Melbourne set to lead the charge in a cooling trend. Domain's forecasts predict a significant drop in prices, with Sydney houses potentially losing up to $122,000 in value over the next year. Melbourne's median house price could fall below $1 million, marking a dramatic shift in the market. But what does this mean for the broader economy and the average homeowner? Personally, I think this is a fascinating development, as it raises questions about the future of property investment and the impact on first-time buyers. What makes this particularly interesting is the contrast between the cooling markets of Sydney and Melbourne and the more stable growth in Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth. In my opinion, this highlights the regional disparities within the housing market and the varying effects of interest rate hikes and tax policy changes. One thing that immediately stands out is the role of first-time buyers. With higher interest rates and constrained borrowing capacity, they are increasingly turning to units, which are expected to outperform houses in most markets. This shift could have significant implications for the future of housing, as it may lead to a more affordable market for those entering the property ladder. However, it's important to note that the market is not in a full-blown correction, as Domain's Dr. Nicola Powell points out. While there are signs of softening, with auction clearance rates falling, a significant drop in property prices is not yet on the horizon. This raises a deeper question: what does a 'correction' in the housing market actually mean? From my perspective, it's a nuanced concept, and the impact of negative gearing and capital gains tax discount changes adds another layer of complexity. The federal budget's changes are adding a structural shift on top of a cyclical one, which could have long-term effects on the market. A detail that I find especially interesting is the role of construction costs. High costs to replace a home compared to buying an established one could cap price falls, providing a buffer for sellers. This, in turn, could impact the resale profits of existing property owners, as Cotality's report highlights. Despite the talk of a downturn, the resale market remains strong, with 96% of sellers making a nominal profit in the first quarter. However, this may not be sustainable, as declining home values will erode profitability in the coming months. The trajectory of home prices and rental increases is a critical issue for aspiring home buyers, especially in the context of rising inflation. The federal government's tax changes, which are likely to pass with Greens support, could have a short-term impact on rents as investors exit the market. However, economist Tom Kennedy from JP Morgan argues that the changes are likely to have a neutral to slightly supportive effect on rents, as the grandfathering of the policy prevents a mass exodus of investors. Given the complex interplay of factors, from interest rates to tax policy and construction costs, it's clear that the housing market is a dynamic and ever-changing landscape. As an expert, I would caution against simplistic solutions and encourage a nuanced understanding of the market's trends and implications. In conclusion, the cooling of the housing market in Sydney and Melbourne is a significant development with far-reaching implications. It raises questions about the future of property investment, the impact on first-time buyers, and the broader economic landscape. As we navigate this shift, it's crucial to consider the regional disparities, the role of policy changes, and the complex interplay of factors that shape the market. Only then can we truly understand the implications and navigate the challenges ahead.