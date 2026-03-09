Sydney Mardi Gras Cancels $2M Party Amid Internal Crisis: What’s Next for the LGBTQ+ Community? (2026)

In a surprising turn of events, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has decided to cancel its extravagant $2 million celebration party, just weeks ahead of the highly anticipated festival. This decision comes amid rising tensions and internal conflicts within the organization, which have created what the Mardi Gras CEO, Jesse Matheson, describes as an "existential threat" to the event's future.

On Tuesday afternoon, Matheson shared that the ticketed after-party, typically attracting over 10,000 enthusiastic attendees, has been operating at a financial loss since 2020. The ongoing struggle to recover costs has been significant for the festival, which has faced immense challenges in recent years.

"When I took on the role of CEO, my primary goal was to revitalize the festival after two years of substantial financial setbacks. A key factor contributing to these losses has been the Mardi Gras Party itself, which has consistently run a deficit since the loss of our venue at the Royal Hall of Industries," Matheson explained. In an effort to stabilize the organization, the decision was made to cancel all non-essential events, retaining only the Parade, Fair Day, Laneway, and the Glitter Club viewing area, along with the introduction of a new celebration aimed at the First Nations community called 'After Party with Blak Joy.'

Fortunately, various community producers and cultural organizations have stepped up to assist with some of the remaining events. For instance, the Inner West Council announced plans to host the Sissy Ball, ensuring that the spirit of Mardi Gras continues in some form.

Matheson emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "This decision was not made lightly. Given the existential threat facing Mardi Gras and the uncertainty surrounding new sponsorships, we believe this was absolutely the right move." He further noted that last year’s official party, held in Moore Park's Entertainment Quarter, ended up being more expensive to produce than the iconic Mardi Gras Parade and Fair Day, despite the revenue from ticket sales. The cancellation was compounded by the departure of a major headliner, whose presence would have marked a significant highlight of the event.

Reflecting on the difficult choice, Matheson said, "This has been heartbreaking. However, I truly believe it is the best decision for our community and the future of Mardi Gras. We fully intend for the party to return in the future."

The announcement follows a period of considerable unrest within the Mardi Gras board. Tensions escalated between co-chairs Kathy Pavlich and Mits Delisle and board members Luna Choo and Damien Nguyen, both affiliated with the activist group Pride in Protest. Recently, on January 13, the board voted against three motions proposed by the group during the annual general meeting in November. These motions aimed to highlight the need for improved representation of transgender rights within the parade, push for reforms in anti-discrimination laws, and secure funding for these initiatives.

Before the board's decision to reject these resolutions, Choo and Nguyen had expressed their support for the motions in replies to member inquiries using their Mardi Gras emails. However, they later clarified that those responses were personal opinions and not representative of the board's stance. Shortly thereafter, they reported being locked out of their official email accounts.

On January 25, co-chairs Delisle and Pavlich moved to censure Choo and Nguyen for their actions. In a particularly controversial moment, the motion referred to Choo, a transgender woman who uses she/they pronouns, incorrectly as "he." Delisle defended the board's position, stating that the censure was a necessary response to the misuse of their email accounts for campaigning against organizational decisions.

He acknowledged the misgendering incident, offering an apology on behalf of the board, but stressed that the leak of the confidential censure motion presented a significant issue. "We sincerely apologize for the misgendering of Luna Choo in our internal documents and have taken steps to ensure the correct pronouns are used moving forward," he stated.

In retaliation, Choo and Nguyen proposed a motion to censure Delisle and Pavlich, arguing that their actions had not only humiliated Choo but failed to meet the governance standards expected of board members.

Choo articulated her frustration, saying, "From being misidentified in formal communications to the board's refusal to support pro-trans initiatives, this feels like bigotry cloaked in corporate language."

Nguyen echoed her sentiments, expressing disbelief that the board continued to uphold transphobia despite backlash from the community and worsening anti-trans rhetoric. "I will maintain my steadfast support for the trans community. No LGB without the T," he asserted.

Delisle responded to criticism regarding the board's decision to dismiss the motions related to transgender rights, contending that it was not an outright rejection of those rights. Instead, he cited concerns about the practical implications of enforcing such expectations on parade messaging that could conflict with Mardi Gras' established commitment to creative independence and diverse community expressions.

As this saga unfolds, it raises important questions about the intersection of activism, governance, and representation within LGBTQ+ organizations.