Sydney CBD Armed Robbery: Police Search for Gunmen in Stolen Volvo (2026)

In a daring morning heist, two armed men made a daring escape after stealing a safe from a hotel in Sydney's Central Business District (CBD). The incident, which occurred at around 5:40 am on February 2, 2026, has left authorities on high alert. The men, one brandishing a gun, threatened hotel staff before making their escape with the safe. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident. Police have released descriptions of the suspects, both of whom were wearing dark-colored jumpers and tracksuit pants, and had their faces covered. The men are believed to be driving a 2013 Volvo station wagon, reported stolen from Petersham on January 23, and are believed to be in the CJZ 08Z NSW registration. The public is urged to exercise caution and not approach the suspects if seen, but to call Triple Zero immediately. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers online or by phone. This incident highlights the importance of vigilance and the need for swift action in such situations. It is crucial for the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. The authorities are working diligently to track down the suspects and bring them to justice.