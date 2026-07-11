Sydney Cafe Targeted with Fake Online Reviews (2026)

The world of online reviews can be a double-edged sword for businesses, and the recent story of Cindy Mai and Ed Loveday, owners of the new Vietnamese cafe Ca Phe Mai in Sydney's eastern suburbs, is a stark reminder of this. Their journey began with a dream of opening a cozy 30-seat cafe and wine bar, but soon turned into a nightmare as they became victims of a sinister online review attack.

The couple, with Mai's six years of restaurant ownership and Loveday's previous co-running of ACME and Bar Brose, seemed poised for success. Their new venture, Ca Phe Mai, was launched to rave reviews and positive write-ups in the food press, a testament to their industry experience. But, as they say, success often attracts envy and malice.

Two days after opening, Mai and Loveday noticed something peculiar. A few negative reviews started appearing online, but what was odd was the lack of a clear pattern. These reviews were not from customers who had visited the cafe, and they seemed to be a response to Mai's previous positive reviews of other local businesses. It was a strange and disconcerting development.

As the next morning brought more one-star reviews, Mai's investigation led to a shocking discovery. A fake Google account, created in her name with a stolen photo, had been posting dozens of one-star reviews across the community. Mai's reaction was one of shock and indignation, as she felt violated and betrayed.

"I feel physically sick thinking that someone has created a fake Google account impersonating me, using a stolen photo, and has now written over 35 fake 1-star reviews across our community in my name," Mai wrote on Instagram. "This is not me. This will never be me. I am feeling broken and I refuse to let my staff, my neighbours and my community think this is who I am."

Loveday, equally perplexed, struggled to understand the motive behind the attack. The couple's previous positive press and Mai's prominent role in the business, highlighting her family's heritage, seemed to be the target of this vicious campaign. But why? The question remains unanswered.

The couple has reported the fake reviews to Google and is determined to have them removed. Loveday acknowledges the challenges of online reviews, a wild west where anyone can create profiles and buy positive reviews. Yet, the personal nature of this attack is what makes it so distressing.

Despite the turmoil, the community's support has been a ray of light. Mai and Loveday's Instagram post received a wave of support from locals, a testament to the power of community in the face of adversity. This incident serves as a cautionary tale for businesses, highlighting the importance of online reputation management and the potential dangers lurking in the digital realm.