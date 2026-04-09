Swimmers to Watch: SECS & ACCs Day 2 - Red-Hot Form (2026)

In-Form Swimmers To Watch On Day 2/4 At SECS/ACCs

2026 SEC Championships

Dates: Monday, February 16–Saturday, February 21

Location: Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN

Defending Champions: Texas (1x)

Live Results (https://sidearmstats.com/utennessee/swim/index.htm)

Live Video: SEC Network+

Psych Sheet (https://swimswam.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/2026-SEC-Champs-psych-sheet.pdf) (UPDATED)

Schedule of Events (https://www.secsports.com/championships/swimming-and-diving-championships)

Championship Central (https://www.secsports.com/championships/swimming-and-diving-championships)

Teams: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M

Day 1 Finals Live Recap (https://swimswam.com/2026-sec-championships-day-1-finals-live-recap-2/)

Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheet (https://swimswam.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/wednesday-prelims-heat-sheets.pdf)

Day 2 Prelims Timeline (https://swimswam.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/wednesday-prelims-time-line.pdf)

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Dates:

** Diving: Sunday, February 15–Tuesday, February 17

** Swimming: Tuesday, February 17–Saturday, February 21

Location: McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA

Defending champions: UVA women (6x); Cal men (1x)

Live Results (https://sidearmstats.com/acc/swimming/)

Live Video (https://www.espn.com/watch/catalog/da404349-6345-48fa-a064-bc6f015aab14/atlantic-coast-conference) : ESPN+ ($)

Schedule of Events (https://swimswam.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/2026-ACC-SwimDiveChampionship_Schedule.pdf) (PDF)

Championship Central (https://theacc.com/feature/swimdive-championship)

Pre-Scratch Psych Sheet (https://swimswam.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/2026-acc-championship-psych-sheet33.pdf)

Day 3 Finals Live Recap (https://swimswam.com/2026-acc-championships-day-3-finals-live-recap/)

The first night of swimming at SECs and ACCs did not disappoint, with a new NCAA record in the men’s 200 medley relay for Florida and the #2 swim all-time in the 800 free relay for Virginia. With the individual events (other than the 1650 free in the SEC) slated to begin today, there are some swimmers who look in red-hot form. We’ve tried to pick out some of those you may not have on your radar for today but are poised to make a splash in this morning’s prelims.

SEC

Lysander Osman (https://swimswam.com/tag/lysander-osman/) – Kentucky

Lysander Osman, a standout swimmer from Kentucky, has been on a roll. His best time in the 50 back, set just 24 hours ago, is a testament to his recent success. Osman's 20.21 lead-off for Kentucky's record-breaking 4th-place 200 medley relay puts him in the history books as the 7th-fastest swimmer in history. With a potential challenge to Will Modglin, Ruard van Renan, and Hubert Kos for the top seed in the 100 back, Osman is a swimmer to watch.

Mizuki Hirai (https://swimswam.com/tag/mizuki-hirai/) – Tennessee

Mizuki Hirai, a multi-time World Junior Record holder in meters, has only recently joined the Tennessee team. Despite her limited meets with the Volunteers, Hirai's 52.90 in the 100 back is a strong indication of her talent. She led off Tennessee's SEC-Record-setting 200 medley relay with a 23.65, showcasing her versatility and speed. Hirai is a podium threat in the 100 back and will be a swimmer to watch in the prelims.

Luke Bedsole (https://swimswam.com/tag/luke-bedsole/) – Auburn

Luke Bedsole, a versatile free/fly/back sprinter, had a breakthrough performance as the anchor for Auburn's 800 free relay, earning them a bronze medal. His split time of 1:32.61 was nearly two seconds faster than his recent best, and he's set to compete in the 200 fly today. With an entry time of 1:44.06, Bedsole is poised to make a significant impact in the prelims.

Koen de Groot (https://swimswam.com/tag/koen-de-groot/) – Florida

Koen de Groot, an accomplished swimmer in meters, is a strong contender in the 100 breast. Despite being only the 17th seed with a season best time of 52.70, de Groot's performance in the 50 breast relay is impressive. He split 22.61, coming within a tenth of a second of the top ten splits all time, as Florida set a new NCAA record. De Groot is expected to move up the psych sheets in the 100 breast.

Emily Brown (https://swimswam.com/tag/emily-brown/) – Tennessee

Emily Brown, a talented swimmer from Tennessee, anchored the 800 free relay with a time of 1:42.62, just missing out on silver to Georgia's Kennedi Dobson. Her performance in the 200 fly, with a time of 1:52.39, has earned her the 2nd seed. Brown's versatility is evident in her 100 free split of 48.59, and she took her 200 free out in 49.49, indicating a potential drop in times.

Breckin Gormley (https://swimswam.com/tag/breckin-gormley/) – South Carolina

Breckin Gormley, a rising star from South Carolina, sliced 14 seconds off her best in the mile, placing 9th in 16:18.78. She's set to compete in the 200 fly today, with a seed time of 1:58.11. Gormley's potential for a significant jump in performance, similar to her Day 1 performance, could elevate her to the top seeds for tonight's finals.

ACC

Mia West (https://swimswam.com/tag/mia-west/) – Cal

Mia West, a consistent performer for Cal, continued her torrid form all season. She split 1:40.95 on the 800 free relay, the second-fastest in the field, and anchored Cal's 200 medley relay with a 20.88, contributing to a new school record of 1:33.29. West's versatility is evident as she was entered in all three of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free on the pre-scratch psych sheets, and she's likely to make a big impact in any event she competes in.

Francis Brennan (https://swimswam.com/tag/francis-brennan/) – SMU

Francis Brennan, a Canadian freshman from SMU, is the latest addition to the team's lineup of quality swimmers. His 1:32.61 split on the 800 free relay, which sliced a second off his best from midseason, showcases his improving form. Brennan is more than three seconds faster than his initial performance this year, and he's the 19th seed on the pre-scratch psych sheets in the 500 free. Look out for him to make a strong showing in the top eight.

Shane Eckler (https://swimswam.com/tag/shane-eckler/) – Notre Dame

Shane Eckler, who missed his freshman season due to Notre Dame's suspension, is back with a vengeance this season. He's lowered his 50 free best time from 19.58 to 19.21, and his split of 18.62 on the 200 medley relay is impressive. Eckler, currently ranked 13th in the 50 free, could make a strong case for himself as a top contender this week.

Julian Koch (https://swimswam.com/tag/julian-koch/) – Pitt

Julian Koch, a standout sophomore from Pitt, had a fantastic season before the ACCs, including a 41.15 in the 100 free, which earned him the top seed. Last night, he threw down a 19.23 fly split in Pitt's 4th-place 200 medley relay and led off the 800 medley relay with a 1:32.79, a school record. Koch is expected to be a favorite in the 50 free, and his current seed of 12th with 19.19 could be a strong indicator of his potential to crack the 19-second barrier and set another school record.

Cavan Gormsen (https://swimswam.com/tag/cavan-gormsen/) – Virginia

Cavan Gormsen, a talented swimmer from Virginia, had a remarkable performance on the 800 free relay, splitting 1:41.86 to achieve the #2 time in history. Her flat-start best of 1:43.47 was just 1:44.55 in the 200 free, and with nine swimmers under 4:40, Gormsen is ready to challenge for a spot in the 'A' final. Her season best of 4:35.65 in the 500 free positions her as the 3rd seed, and she's poised to make a strong showing in the prelims.

Logan Robinson (https://swimswam.com/tag/logan-robinson/) – FSU

Logan Robinson, a standout swimmer from FSU, didn't have an individual swim today, but his 1:30.10 anchor on the 800 free relay is a strong indicator of his potential. We can expect to see him on the 200 free relay, and his anchor leg was over a second faster than his midseason performance. Robinson's versatility is evident in his 1:31.77 in the individual 200 free and 45.30/1:40.40 on fly.