SWEAT App Review: Why It's the Best Workout App for Women (2026)

Here’s a bold statement: finding the perfect workout app can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack, especially for women. But what if I told you there’s one app that’s been a game-changer for me over the past decade? Enter the SWEAT app—a fitness platform that’s not just about breaking a sweat but about building strength, confidence, and a sustainable routine. And this is the part most people miss: it’s designed with women in mind, yet it offers versatility that caters to almost anyone’s fitness journey. But here’s where it gets controversial—while it’s praised for its inclusivity and effectiveness, some argue it falls short in certain areas. Let’s dive in.

After years of testing, I can confidently say SWEAT stands out as one of the best workout apps for women. Why? It’s simple: variety. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned gym-goer, SWEAT offers a range of programs tailored to different fitness goals. From strength training to postpartum recovery, there’s something for everyone. Plus, it’s not just about workouts—the app includes nutrition guidance, on-demand classes, and even mindfulness integration through a Calm subscription bonus.

Pros:

- Diverse Trainers and Plans: With multiple trainers and programs, you’ll never get bored. Whether you’re into high-intensity workouts or prefer something low-impact, SWEAT has you covered.

- Free Trial: New users can test the waters with a 7-day free trial—no strings attached.

- User-Friendly: The app is intuitive, making it easy to follow workouts, track progress, and even substitute exercises if needed.

- Nutrition Library: While not personalized, the recipe library is a treasure trove of flavorful, healthy meals that don’t feel restrictive.

- Smartwatch Compatibility: Apple Watch users rejoice! You can track workouts seamlessly, though Garmin users might feel left out.

- Community and Flexibility: Save workouts, explore on-demand classes, and engage with a supportive community—all within the app.

Cons:

- Garmin Incompatibility: If you’re a Garmin user, you’ll miss out on syncing your workouts.

- Limited Nutrition Customization: While the recipes are great, there’s no option to adjust servings or filter by dietary needs like gluten-free.

Why Trust This Review? At Tom’s Guide, our team spends countless hours testing products to ensure you get the best recommendations. For this review, I personally tested programs like Strength & Sculpt and 3-Week Ab Burn, while my colleague Jane McGuire, a fitness editor with years of experience, shared her decade-long journey with SWEAT. Together, we’ve seen how the app evolves with your fitness needs.

The SWEAT Story: Launched in 2017 by Kayla Itsines, SWEAT has grown into a comprehensive fitness platform. Kayla’s digital workouts were already a hit, but the app took it a step further by offering structured programs, nutrition guidance, and a community-driven experience. It’s not just about workouts—it’s about building a lifestyle.

Pricing: SWEAT offers a 7-day free trial, followed by a $134.99 annual subscription or $24.99 monthly. While it’s an investment, the occasional discounts (especially around Black Friday) make it more accessible. Plus, the annual plan often includes bonuses like a Calm subscription.

Workout Experience: The workouts are structured yet flexible. Each exercise comes with a demo video and written cues, making it beginner-friendly. Supersets and trisets add intensity, but the app’s ability to substitute exercises ensures you’re never stuck. Whether you’re at home or in a crowded gym, SWEAT adapts to your needs.

Nutrition Approach: Unlike apps that dictate strict meal plans, SWEAT offers a library of recipes that encourage mindful eating without restriction. From Mediterranean-inspired dishes to high-protein meals, there’s something for every palate. However, if you’re looking for personalized meal plans, you might need to look elsewhere.

Interface and Smartwatch Integration: The app’s clean interface makes navigation a breeze. Apple Watch users can track workouts directly from their wrist, though Garmin users are out of luck. The ability to save workouts, explore on-demand classes, and engage with the community adds to its appeal.

Final Verdict: SWEAT is more than just a workout app—it’s a fitness companion that grows with you. Whether you’re a beginner or a fitness enthusiast, its structured programs, flexible features, and supportive community make it a top choice. But is it worth the price? That’s for you to decide. Here’s a thought-provoking question: In a market flooded with fitness apps, does SWEAT’s focus on women’s fitness give it an edge, or is it limiting? Share your thoughts in the comments—I’d love to hear your take!

