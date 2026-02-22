Sushi Cho Soft Opening in Sterling: What to Expect at Loudoun County's Newest Sushi Spot (2026)

Exciting news for sushi lovers in Loudoun County—Sushi Cho is about to make its debut! This highly anticipated new eatery has officially set the date for its soft opening, and it’s happening this week in Sterling.

Nestled in an end unit of the Dulles 28 Centre, Sushi Cho is taking over the space that was formerly occupied by Cubasi Bistro. It’s conveniently located near other local spots like the newly opened Saahil Restaurant, Big Blue Swim School, and the Residence Inn hotel.

Mark your calendars because this weekend, the restaurant announced it will kick off its soft opening on Thursday, January 29. For those unfamiliar with the term, a soft opening is essentially a trial run where the restaurant can operate at a lower profile before its grand opening. This gives the new staff a chance to gain experience and ensure everything runs smoothly.

The journey to Sushi Cho’s opening has been quite the saga. The Burn initially reported on its plans back in April 2024, generating excitement among sushi enthusiasts eager for a fresh dining option in the area.

Originally hailing from Fairfax, Sushi Cho offers a delightful array of authentic Japanese cuisine. Their menu boasts an impressive selection of dishes including sushi, sashimi, donburi, teriyaki, tempura, katsu, and much more. If you’re curious about what they have to offer, you can check out the complete Sushi Cho menu on their website.

