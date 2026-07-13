Susan Boyle, the Scottish singer who rose to fame on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, has surprised her fans with a new musical collaboration. The 65-year-old, known for her rich operatic voice, has teamed up with ice cream brand Cornetto to create a dance remix of their iconic jingle, 'Just One Cornetto'. This marks a significant departure from her usual style, showcasing her versatility and willingness to experiment. Boyle's collaboration with Cornetto is a strategic move, leveraging her brand recognition and popularity to promote the ice cream brand. The remix, produced with a Grammy award-winning dance producer, has already sent fans into a frenzy, with speculation about her upcoming projects. Boyle's social media posts, featuring her new sleek blonde bob and a velour brown tracksuit, have been a hit, with fans eagerly awaiting her next move. This collaboration is a testament to Boyle's enduring appeal and her ability to adapt to new trends, ensuring her relevance in the ever-evolving music industry. Her strategic brand partnerships and willingness to explore different musical genres will likely continue to captivate audiences and keep her in the spotlight.