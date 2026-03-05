Surrey Woman Warns of Blood Pressure Medication Recall: Double-Check Your Prescriptions (2026)

A Surrey resident is urging others to be vigilant after a medication recall that could have serious health implications. Health Canada has issued a recall for over 14,000 bottles of high blood pressure and chest pain medication due to the potential presence of the wrong tablets. The affected medication, MAR-Amlodipine 5 mg, may contain Midodrine 2.5 mg tablets, which are used to treat low blood pressure. This mix-up could lead to a dangerous increase in blood pressure, dizziness, fainting, and organ damage, as Health Canada has warned.

Christina Clark, a Surrey woman who was prescribed MAR-Amlodipine 5 mg, experienced a close call when she believed she had taken the wrong pill. Her blood pressure spiked to 156, causing her to pass out and be rushed to the emergency room. While there were other stressors in her life at the time, Clark suspects the symptoms were consistent with the possibility of taking the wrong medication. She is now advising others to double-check their medications to ensure they are taking the correct prescribed drugs.

The tablets have distinct appearances: MAR-Amlodipine 5 mg tablets are white to off-white and eight-sided, while Midodrine 2.5 mg tablets are white, round, and marked with 'M2' on one side and a line across the middle on the other. Health Canada recommends that anyone whose bottle contains any round tablets should not take them and should return the bottle to their pharmacy for a replacement. As of Feb. 11, there have been no reports of adverse reactions related to the recall, but Health Canada is urging vigilance.

The manufacturer, Marcan Pharma, has declined to provide additional details about the recall, citing ongoing regulatory processes. However, the incident raises important questions about medication safety and the potential for human error in the pharmaceutical supply chain. It is crucial for patients to be aware of the risks and to take proactive steps to ensure the accuracy of their medications. As Clark's experience shows, the consequences of a medication mix-up can be severe, and it is essential to take these warnings seriously.

