Surrey Fire and Rescue: Ice Safety Warning for Children (2026)

A chilling warning from Surrey Fire and Rescue: Children's lives are at stake! With temperatures dropping below freezing, the service has issued a stark reminder of the dangers lurking beneath the icy surfaces of lakes and rivers. But who would've thought that a winter wonderland could turn into a life-threatening trap?

Amid reports of children venturing onto frozen bodies of water, the fire service is urging the public to stay off the ice. The recent cold snap has led to icy conditions, with snow flurries in several areas. But here's where it gets dangerous: the ice might not be as sturdy as it seems.

'Ice is unpredictable and deadly,' warns Station Commander Lee Murray. The thickness of the ice is not always apparent, and the water depths beneath remain unknown. What's more, undercurrents can further weaken the ice, making it even more treacherous. Falling through could be fatal, and attempting a rescue without proper training can put multiple lives at risk.

Professional rescue teams face a complex challenge when it comes to ice rescues. They must wear specialized winter and water gear, making the operation physically demanding. So, while it's tempting to explore the frozen landscapes, it's crucial to remember that nature's beauty can be deceiving.

Stay safe, stay off the ice! But what do you think? Is it ever worth risking it for a winter adventure? Share your thoughts below, but remember to keep the conversation respectful and considerate.