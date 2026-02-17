Surrey, B.C., Extortion Crisis: City Council Calls for Federal Emergency Declaration (2026)

Surrey, British Columbia, is sounding the alarm on a disturbing trend: a surge in extortion crimes. The city council has taken a bold step, urging the federal government to declare a state of emergency, shedding light on a crisis that has shaken the community.

But here's where it gets controversial: The motion, passed on Monday night, highlights a staggering 35 suspected extortion incidents in Surrey this month alone. This alarming trend has prompted the council to demand special powers to tackle the crisis head-on.

The mayor, Brenda Locke, passionately described the situation as an "acute and escalating crisis of organized extortion, intimidation, and targeted shootings." This crisis has left residents and business owners in fear, traumatized, and facing economic hardship. The motion also sheds light on the fact that extortion is not just a Surrey problem; it's a rising issue in nearby cities like Abbotsford and Delta, where predominantly South Asian communities are being targeted with threats and demands for money.

The statistics are startling: 132 extortion attempts in Surrey in 2025, with nearly 40% involving shots fired at homes and businesses. And that's just the tip of the iceberg, as dozens more cases were reported in neighboring cities.

The council's motion is a plea for action, requesting the federal government to appoint an extortion commissioner, deploy additional RCMP units, and expedite the removal of non-citizens involved in extortion crimes. But it doesn't stop there; they also want changes to immigration laws to prevent refugee claims related to extortion investigations and better identification of those charged or wanted for these crimes.

The federal government has responded with funding for victim support and investigations, and proposed legislation to tighten bail conditions and sentencing for extortion-related offenses. But is it enough?

As the debate unfolds, one thing is clear: Surrey is determined to fight back against this menacing trend. But will the federal government answer the call for a state of emergency? And what does this mean for the future of public safety in Surrey and beyond?

