A surprising trend is emerging in the Netherlands: a significant increase in adult Catholics. According to recent statistics, the number of adults joining the Catholic Church in the Netherlands has risen by almost 40% in 2024, marking a notable shift in religious demographics. This surge in adult conversions stands in contrast to the overall decline in Catholicism in the country. The data, sourced from the Catholic Institute for Ecclesiastical Statistics (Kaski), reveals that 630 adults joined the Church in 2024, up from 455 in 2023. This trend is not unique to the Netherlands; it's part of a broader pattern across Europe. Countries like France, Belgium, and the U.K. are also witnessing a rise in adult Catholicism. The report highlights a concerning decline in infant baptisms, falling from 42,411 in 2000 to 6,110 in 2024, a 7% drop between 2023 and 2024. Despite this, the number of adult baptisms and confirmations has increased, contributing to the overall rise in Church membership. Joris Kregting, a sociologist, notes this as a significant exception, aligning with recent media reports on the subject. The Netherlands, with a population of 18 million, saw a decrease in the overall number of Catholics from 5.1 million in 2000 to 3.4 million in 2024. However, the proportion of baptized Catholics attending weekly Masses has remained low, falling from 9.2% in 2000 to 2.7% in 2024. This low Mass attendance is a concern for the Dutch bishops, who also face declining numbers in other sacraments. Despite these challenges, the Church is witnessing an increase in weddings, with around one in five marriages involving a Catholic and a non-Catholic. The Catholic Church's role in funerals also remains significant, overseeing almost 7% of all funerals in the country in 2024, though the overall number of church funerals has decreased.
Surprising Rise in Adult Catholics in the Netherlands: What's Behind the Trend? (2026)
References
- https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2026/02/10/americans-optimism-poll/
- https://siliconcanals.com/s-t-if-youre-still-doing-these-9-things-heading-into-your-70s-psychology-says-youre-setting-yourself-up-for-the-loneliest-decade-of-your-life/
- https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/rest-of-world/8000-year-old-indus-valley-civilisation-could-be-older-than-the-first-egyptian-pharaohs/articleshow/128337748.cms
- https://www.theguardian.com/society/2026/feb/12/one-in-14-children-who-die-in-england-have-closely-related-parents-study-finds
- https://siliconcanals.com/r-t-psychology-says-there-are-5-types-of-people-at-parties-which-one-are-you/
- https://www.pillarcatholic.com/p/netherlands-sees-rise-in-new-adult
Top Articles
India's Trade Deal: Unlocking Crypto's Future
Delta Passengers Stranded on Tarmac at Rochester Airport: What Really Happened?
Sunscreen Recall Alert: Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic Products Affected
Latest Posts
How VistaPrint Raised $10K for Dementia Australia with Memory Maker Initiative
Unboxing and Review: Nitro Deck 2 - The Ultimate Nintendo Switch 2 Accessory
Recommended Articles
- Can you get a fixed mortgage rate?
- Vegetarian Diet Reduces Cancer Risk: 5 Types of Cancer Lowered
- Billions Wasted on EV Subsidies: Inequitable and Ineffective
- Kon Knueppel Shatters NBA Rookie Record: 3-Pointers in Just 59 Games!
- Tyrese Maxey's Record-Breaking Night: 76ers vs Heat NBA Highlights
- WestJet Stranded Customers Speak Out: Lack of Communication and Support
- Disneyland 70th Anniversary Holographic Stickers | Toy Story Midway Mania Ride
- WestJet Stranded Customers Speak Out: Lack of Communication and Support
- Billions Wasted on EV Subsidies: Inequitable and Ineffective
- Stock Market Update: S&P 500 Slides, Inflation Data Looms, and Tech Stocks Under Pressure
- Tragic Crane Collapse in Brisbane: Man Critically Injured in Powerline Accident
- Burger King's AI Chatbot: Monitoring Manners or Invading Privacy?
- AI Ethics: Anthropic Refuses Pentagon's Unrestricted Access to Claude
- Netflix vs Paramount: The Battle for Warner Bros Discovery
- Charlotte Tilbury CEO Demetra Pinset Steps Down After 14 Years: Makeup Industry News
- WNBA Players Divided on Potential Strike: What's Next for the CBA Negotiations?
- Ed Sheeran's Intimate Stadium Performance: A One-Man Show
- NFL Combine Risers and Fallers: Sonny Styles Steals the Show
- Spurs Dominate Nets: 11-Game Winning Streak! | NBA Highlights
- Unboxing and Review: Toy Story Midway Mania Holographic Stickers for Disneyland's 70th Anniversary
- Virgin Australia's Profit Surge & Velocity Loyalty Program Boost: What It Means for Travelers
- ASX Market Update: Coles Profit Drop, Tech Rally Stalls, and More
- Ed Sheeran's Hypnotic Melbourne Show: Perfect Performance, Intimate Moments, and Epic Stunts
- Ed Sheeran's Intimate Stadium Performance: A One-Man Show
- Burger King's AI Chatbot: Monitoring Manners or Invading Privacy?
- WestJet Stranded Customers Speak Out: Lack of Communication and Support
- US-Iran Nuclear Talks: A Last Chance for Diplomacy?
- Vegetarian Diet Reduces Cancer Risk: 5 Types of Cancer Lowered
- Remembering Bruce Froemming: The Umpire Who Set Records and Left a Legacy
- ASX Market Update: Coles Profit Drop, Tech Rally Stalls, and More
- Burger King's AI Chatbot: Monitoring Manners or Invading Privacy?
- Burger King's AI Chatbot: 'Patty' Listens In! 🤖🍔
- Crystal Palace's Conference League Journey: A Look at Their Victory Over Zrinjski Mostar
- Burger King's AI Chatbot: 'Patty' Listens In! 🤖🍔
- WestJet Stranded Customers Speak Out: Lack of Communication and Support
- Ed Sheeran's Intimate Stadium Performance: A One-Man Show
- Remembering Bruce Froemming: The Umpire Who Set Records and Left a Legacy
- Unboxing and Review: Toy Story Midway Mania Holographic Stickers for Disneyland's 70th Anniversary
- Remembering Bruce Froemming: MLB’s Legendary Umpire and His Iconic Moments
- Sony’s PC Strategy in Flux? Is PS5 Exclusivity Returning?
- Stock Market Update: S&P 500 Slides, Inflation Data Looms, and Tech Stocks Under Pressure
- Pacers Crumble in Second Quarter Again: Hornets Dominate 133-109 | NBA Highlights & Analysis
- Burger King's AI Chatbot: Monitoring Manners or Invading Privacy?
- Ed Sheeran's Intimate Stadium Performance: A One-Man Show
- Ed Sheeran's Intimate Stadium Performance: A One-Man Show
- Scotty Morrison: NHL Referee Who Shaped Hockey’s Hall of Fame
- New Investor Innagreen Backs Tarong West Wind Farm: Queensland's Renewable Energy Future
- Stock Market Update: S&P 500 Slides, Inflation Data Looms, and Tech Stocks Under Pressure
- Why the Commanders Released Tyler Biadasz: Cap Space, Sacks, and the O-Line Reset
- Trace McSorley Leaves Penn State for Buffalo Bills: What It Means for Both Teams
- New Investor Innagreen Backs Tarong West Wind Farm: Queensland's Renewable Energy Future
- Billions Wasted on EV Subsidies: Inequitable and Ineffective
- AI Ethics: Pentagon vs. Anthropic - A Battle Over AI Safeguards
- Burger King's AI Chatbot: Monitoring Manners or Invading Privacy?
- Spurs Win Streak Hits 11! Wembanyama Quiet Night Yet Spurs Dominate Nets 126-110
- Remembering Bruce Froemming: The Umpire Who Set Records and Left a Legacy
- New Investor Innagreen Backs Tarong West Wind Farm: Queensland's Renewable Energy Future
- Unboxing and Review: Toy Story Midway Mania Holographic Stickers for Disneyland's 70th Anniversary
- Penguins Dominate Third Period, Beat Devils 4-1
- Measles Exposure at Oregon City Medical Center: What to Know
- NFL Combine 2026: Analyzing Edge Rushers and Linebackers for the Patriots
- AI Ethics: Anthropic Refuses Pentagon's Unrestricted Access to Claude
- NFL Combine Risers and Fallers: Sonny Styles Steals the Show
- NBA Star Kevin Love Backs Ex-Trail Blazer Chris Dudley's Governor Bid! ($25K Donation!)
- WestJet Stranded Customers Speak Out: Lack of Communication and Support
- Kon Knueppel Breaks NBA Rookie 3-Pointer Record in Just 59 Games! | Hornets Star's Historic Season
- Richard Petty Compares Carson Hocevar to Dale Earnhardt: Aggressive Racing Style Analyzed
- Unboxing and Review: Toy Story Midway Mania Holographic Stickers for Disneyland's 70th Anniversary
- Alex Bregman and Dansby Swanson: A Decade-Long Friendship and Rivalry
- Bald Eagle Halts Tree Removal in Seattle's Madison Park
- Stock Market Update: S&P 500 Slides, Wholesale Inflation Looms | Live Analysis & Insights
- AI Ethics: Pentagon vs. Anthropic - A Battle Over AI Safeguards
- Ed Sheeran's Hypnotic Melbourne Show: Perfect Performance, Intimate Moments, and Epic Stunts
- WestJet Stranded Customers Speak Out: Lack of Communication and Support
- The High Cost of Flying: Karratha's Fight for Affordable Airfares
- Burger King's AI Chatbot: Monitoring Manners or Invading Privacy?
- AI Ethics: Anthropic Refuses Pentagon's Unrestricted Access to Claude
- Burger King's AI Chatbot: Monitoring Manners or Invading Privacy?
- New Investor Innagreen Backs Tarong West Wind Farm: Queensland's Renewable Energy Future
- US-Iran Nuclear Talks: A Last Chance for Diplomacy?
- Kon Knueppel Sets Rookie 3-Point Record vs Pacers | Hornets 133-109 Victory
- Spurs Win Streak Hits 11! Wembanyama Quiet Night Yet Spurs Dominate Nets 126-110
- Virgin Australia's Profit Surge & Velocity Loyalty Program Boost: What It Means for Travelers
- East Palestine Trade-Student Success: Lt. Gov. Tressel Visits Build Trade Program
- Tragic Crane Collapse in Brisbane: Man Critically Injured in Powerline Accident
- Ed Sheeran's Intimate Stadium Performance: A One-Man Show
- Sony’s PC Strategy in Flux? Is PS5 Exclusivity Returning?
- Global Carbon Tax: Trump's Fight Against Climate Action in Shipping
- Sony’s PC Strategy in Flux? Is PS5 Exclusivity Returning?
- Trace McSorley Leaves Penn State for Buffalo Bills: What It Means for Both Teams
- Kon Knueppel Shatters NBA Rookie Record: 3-Pointers in Just 59 Games!
- WNBPA Agents Demand Transparency in CBA Talks
- SF Giants Pitching Prospect Blade Tidwell Shines in Spring Training!
- NFL Combine 2026: Analyzing Edge Rushers and Linebackers for the Patriots
- Crystal Palace's Conference League Journey: A Look at Their Victory Over Zrinjski Mostar
- Disneyland 70th Anniversary Holographic Stickers | Toy Story Midway Mania Ride
- AI Ethics: Anthropic Refuses Pentagon's Unrestricted Access to Claude
- Measles Exposure in Oregon City: What You Need to Know
- Ed Sheeran's Intimate Stadium Performance: A One-Man Show
Article information
Author: Barbera Armstrong
Last Updated:
Views: 6003
Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)
Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Barbera Armstrong
Birthday: 1992-09-12
Address: Suite 993 99852 Daugherty Causeway, Ritchiehaven, VT 49630
Phone: +5026838435397
Job: National Engineer
Hobby: Listening to music, Board games, Photography, Ice skating, LARPing, Kite flying, Rugby
Introduction: My name is Barbera Armstrong, I am a lovely, delightful, cooperative, funny, enchanting, vivacious, tender person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.