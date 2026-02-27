Surprising Rise in Adult Catholics in the Netherlands: What's Behind the Trend? (2026)

A surprising trend is emerging in the Netherlands: a significant increase in adult Catholics. According to recent statistics, the number of adults joining the Catholic Church in the Netherlands has risen by almost 40% in 2024, marking a notable shift in religious demographics. This surge in adult conversions stands in contrast to the overall decline in Catholicism in the country. The data, sourced from the Catholic Institute for Ecclesiastical Statistics (Kaski), reveals that 630 adults joined the Church in 2024, up from 455 in 2023. This trend is not unique to the Netherlands; it's part of a broader pattern across Europe. Countries like France, Belgium, and the U.K. are also witnessing a rise in adult Catholicism. The report highlights a concerning decline in infant baptisms, falling from 42,411 in 2000 to 6,110 in 2024, a 7% drop between 2023 and 2024. Despite this, the number of adult baptisms and confirmations has increased, contributing to the overall rise in Church membership. Joris Kregting, a sociologist, notes this as a significant exception, aligning with recent media reports on the subject. The Netherlands, with a population of 18 million, saw a decrease in the overall number of Catholics from 5.1 million in 2000 to 3.4 million in 2024. However, the proportion of baptized Catholics attending weekly Masses has remained low, falling from 9.2% in 2000 to 2.7% in 2024. This low Mass attendance is a concern for the Dutch bishops, who also face declining numbers in other sacraments. Despite these challenges, the Church is witnessing an increase in weddings, with around one in five marriages involving a Catholic and a non-Catholic. The Catholic Church's role in funerals also remains significant, overseeing almost 7% of all funerals in the country in 2024, though the overall number of church funerals has decreased.

Surprising Rise in Adult Catholics in the Netherlands: What's Behind the Trend? (2026)

References

Top Articles
India's Trade Deal: Unlocking Crypto's Future
Delta Passengers Stranded on Tarmac at Rochester Airport: What Really Happened?
Sunscreen Recall Alert: Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic Products Affected
Latest Posts
How VistaPrint Raised $10K for Dementia Australia with Memory Maker Initiative
Unboxing and Review: Nitro Deck 2 - The Ultimate Nintendo Switch 2 Accessory
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Barbera Armstrong

Last Updated:

Views: 6003

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Barbera Armstrong

Birthday: 1992-09-12

Address: Suite 993 99852 Daugherty Causeway, Ritchiehaven, VT 49630

Phone: +5026838435397

Job: National Engineer

Hobby: Listening to music, Board games, Photography, Ice skating, LARPing, Kite flying, Rugby

Introduction: My name is Barbera Armstrong, I am a lovely, delightful, cooperative, funny, enchanting, vivacious, tender person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.