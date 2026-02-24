Surge in Islamophobic Attacks Post-Bondi Shooting: Muslim Communities Fear Retribution (2026)

The recent mass shooting in Bondi has sparked a wave of Islamophobic attacks, raising concerns about potential 'retribution' within Muslim communities. The Australian National Imams Council reports a 200% increase in anti-Muslim hate incidents since the December 14 attack, with at least nine mosques and Islamic centers affected by vandalism and security breaches. The council's Action Against Islamophobia initiative has received distressing calls from victims and their families, highlighting escalating abuse, online threats, and fears for personal safety. The Albanian Mosque in Melbourne's Carlton district was targeted with a hateful email calling Islam a 'death cult' and demanding the community leave 'Judea Christian society'. Selima Ymer, president of the Albanian Australian Islamic Society Women's Committee, believes the timing suggests a connection to the Bondi attack. The rise in Islamophobia has led to concerns about potential terrorist violence, similar to the 2019 Christchurch massacre. The Bondi shooter, Naveed Akram, faces multiple charges, including murder and terrorism, with police suggesting Islamic State inspiration. Muslim organizations and mosques have condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the Jewish community. The Australian National Imams Council emphasizes the need to refer to Islamic State as ISIS or Daesh, rejecting any association with Islam. Concerns about 'retribution' and 'collective punishment' are shared by Muslim leaders, despite the heroic actions of Ahmed Al Ahmed, a Syrian immigrant who confronted the Bondi shooter. The Islamophobia Register Australia reports a surge in attacks, from an average of one or two per day to 18 since December 14, including graffiti, vandalism, and pig heads at Muslim sites. The Islamic Council of Victoria has received threatening calls and had to disable comments on social media due to hateful messages. Experts like Greg Barton from Deakin University emphasize the need for a balanced approach, addressing Islamophobia while calling out those who misuse Islam. Muslim community groups in New South Wales are taking precautionary measures, and some are sleeping at mosques for security. Education programs, similar to the Antisemitism Education Taskforce, are seen as crucial to combating Islamophobia and fostering understanding.