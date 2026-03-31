Supportive vs Flat Shoes: Which is Better for Hip Osteoarthritis Pain? (Study Results) (2026)

A recent study has sparked an intriguing debate about footwear choices for those living with hip osteoarthritis. The research, conducted in Melbourne, Australia, involved 120 participants with chronic hip OA and aimed to compare the effectiveness of two shoe types: stable supportive shoes and flat flexible shoes.

The study revealed an unexpected finding: both shoe types reduced hip pain while walking after six months, with no significant difference between them. This challenges the common belief that supportive shoes provide superior pain relief.

But here's where it gets controversial: the study also found that flat flexible shoes yielded greater improvements in hip-related quality of life and symptom subscales, although the differences were not clinically significant.

And this is the part most people miss: the study's authors suggest that footwear beneficial for knee osteoarthritis pain may not necessarily reduce hip osteoarthritis pain.

So, what does this mean for those managing hip osteoarthritis? The study's limitations include the potential influence of participants' expectations on self-reported pain and the provision of new footwear for both groups, which may have minimized differences. Additionally, the study was limited to an Australian community sample, so its generalizability to other regions and demographics is uncertain.

The study was funded by the National Health and Medical Research Council, with two authors receiving support from Leadership Investigator Grants.

This research highlights the complexity of managing osteoarthritis and the need for further exploration of footwear options. It also invites discussion: should we reconsider our assumptions about supportive footwear for hip osteoarthritis? Are there other factors at play that could influence pain relief? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!