Supply Chain Risks in VS Code Forks: The Hidden Dangers of Missing Extensions (2026)

Are you ready for a cybersecurity wake-up call? Popular AI-powered coding tools like Cursor, Windsurf, and Google Antigravity, which are essentially modified versions (or 'forks') of Microsoft's Visual Studio Code (VS Code), are inadvertently creating a potential security nightmare. These tools have been found to suggest extensions that don't actually exist in the Open VSX registry.

This seemingly small oversight opens the door to significant supply chain risks. But how?

These AI-powered Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) inherit their extension recommendations from Microsoft's marketplace. The catch? These recommended extensions aren't always available on Open VSX.

VS Code suggests extensions in two ways:

File-based: Notifications that pop up when you open a file of a specific type.

Notifications that pop up when you open a file of a specific type. Software-based: Suggestions based on programs already installed on your computer.

As Oren Yomtov, a security researcher at Koi, explains, "The problem: these recommended extensions didn't exist on Open VSX. The namespaces were unclaimed. Anyone could register them and upload whatever they wanted."

This is where it gets dangerous.

Imagine a malicious actor taking advantage of this situation. They could publish a harmful extension under the name of a recommended, but non-existent, extension on Open VSX. When a developer using one of these AI-powered IDEs sees a suggestion like, "Recommended: PostgreSQL extension," they might install it without a second thought. And that's all it takes for the rogue extension to deploy on their system.

The consequences could be severe: data theft, compromised credentials, and even the loss of your source code. Koi's placeholder PostgreSQL extension, for example, was downloaded over 500 times, showing how easily developers can fall victim to these types of attacks.

Here are some of the extension names that were identified as vulnerable:

ms-ossdata.vscode-postgresql

ms-azure-devops.azure-pipelines

msazurermtools.azurerm-vscode-tools

usqlextpublisher.usql-vscode-ext

cake-build.cake-vscode

pkosta2005.heroku-command

Fortunately, after being notified, Cursor and Google have already implemented fixes. The Eclipse Foundation, which manages Open VSX, has also taken action by removing unofficial contributors and strengthening registry-level security measures.

But here's where it gets controversial...

With the increasing number of attacks targeting extension marketplaces and open-source repositories, developers must be extra cautious. Always verify the publisher's trustworthiness before downloading or installing any package.

What do you think? Are you surprised by this vulnerability? Do you think developers are aware of the risks associated with extensions? Share your thoughts in the comments below!