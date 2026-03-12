Superman Meets Spider-Man! Unveiling the Stunning Covers of the 2026 Crossover Special (2026)

DC Unveils Stunning Covers for the Anticipated Superman/Spider-Man Crossover Special

Get ready for one of the most highly anticipated comic book releases of 2026! DC has just revealed a stunning array of variant covers for the upcoming Superman/Spider-Man #1 crossover special, featuring some of the biggest names in the industry. This epic team-up between the iconic Man of Tomorrow and the beloved Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is sure to be a fan favorite.

Check out the slideshow gallery below to witness every cover released so far for Superman/Spider-Man #1. You'll also find two pages of interior art, showcasing the main story by the talented duo Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez, as well as Tom King and Jim Lee's captivating backup tale. Among the covers, Lee's Gambit page stands out, marking the first time in decades that Lee has collaborated with a Marvel character.

The creative team behind Superman/Spider-Man #1 is a powerhouse, comprising writers Mark Waid, Tom King, Matt Fraction, Sean Murphy, Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Greg Rucka, and Jeff Lemire, alongside artists Jorge Jiménez, Jim Lee, Steve Lieber, Sean Murphy, Belén Ortega, Daniel Sampere, Nicola Scott, and Rafa Sandoval. This diverse group of talents promises to deliver an unforgettable reading experience.

Mark your calendars for March 25, 2026, as that's when Superman/Spider-Man #1 will be released. You can secure your copy by preordering it at your local comic shop.

But wait, there's more! DC and Marvel are gearing up for even more exciting crossovers in 2026. Marvel will follow up with its own Spider-Man/Superman #1 crossover in April, and the two publishers will rerelease the classic 1976 Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man #1 and reprint the trade paperback for JLA/Avengers in 2004. Stay tuned for more comic book news, including IGN's best comic book of 2025 and our most anticipated comics of 2026.

Join Jesse, a mild-mannered staff writer for IGN, as he navigates the world of comics and beyond. Follow him on BlueSky @jschedeen to stay in the loop and keep your intellectual curiosity alive!

