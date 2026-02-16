Supercharge Your A/B Tests: Multi-Armed Bandits Explained! (2026)

Imagine running experiments that are not only faster but also more cost-effective—sounds like a dream, right? But here's where it gets controversial: traditional A/B testing, while essential, often falls short due to its slow pace and high costs. DoorDash engineers Caixia Huang and Alex Weinstein tackled this head-on by adopting a cutting-edge approach called multi-armed bandits (MAB). This method isn’t just a tweak; it’s a game-changer for optimizing experiments, as detailed in their blog post (https://careersatdoordash.com/blog/experimentation-at-doordash-with-a-multi-armed-bandit-platform/).

In the world of experimentation, the goal is clear: minimize regret, or the opportunity cost of serving less effective variants to users. Traditional A/B testing, however, sticks to fixed traffic splits and rigid sample sizes, even when a clear winner emerges early. This inefficiency compounds as more experiments run concurrently, forcing teams to slow down and run tests sequentially. And this is the part most people miss: the longer experiments drag on, the more potential value is lost.

Enter multi-armed bandits—a dynamic solution that adaptively allocates traffic based on real-time performance. Think of it as a smart system that learns as it goes, shifting resources toward better-performing variants while gathering evidence. The core idea? An automated MAB agent continuously selects from a pool of options (or arms) to maximize rewards, all while refining its choices based on user feedback. This balances exploration (testing all options) and exploitation (focusing on the best performers) until the optimal solution is found.

Here’s the kicker: Huang and Weinstein argue that MAB slashes experimentation costs so dramatically that teams can test more ideas, faster. At the heart of DoorDash’s MAB strategy is Thompson sampling, a Bayesian algorithm celebrated for its efficiency and resilience to delayed feedback. In simple terms, it samples from reward distributions after each decision cycle, updates expectations with new data, and uses these insights to guide the next cycle.

But adopting MAB isn’t without its challenges. Here’s the controversial bit: unlike traditional A/B testing, which allows post-experiment analysis of any metric, MAB complicates inference for metrics outside its reward function. This often pushes teams to adopt more complex metrics, which can be daunting. Worse, MAB’s aggressive allocation adjustments can lead to inconsistent user experiences—a problem DoorDash aims to tackle with contextual bandits, Bayesian optimization, and sticky user assignments.

So, where does this leave us? The multi-armed bandit concept, rooted in probability theory and machine learning, uses a slot machine analogy: a gambler decides which machines to play, how often, and when to switch. It’s a powerful framework, but it raises questions: Is the trade-off between speed and complexity worth it? Can MAB truly replace traditional A/B testing, or is it better suited for specific use cases?

What do you think? Is MAB the future of experimentation, or does it introduce more headaches than it solves? Let’s debate in the comments—your take could spark the next big idea!