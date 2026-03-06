Super Middleweight Boxing: Title Picture & Upcoming Fights! (2026)

The super middleweight division, a battleground of skill and power, is currently in a state of fascinating flux. With Terence Crawford's departure, the landscape at 168 pounds has shifted dramatically, leaving a power vacuum and a scramble for supremacy. Let's break down the current situation, belt by belt, and see who's vying for the throne.

WBC Title:

Good news for Christian Mbilli and Kevin Martinez! Lance Pugmire reports that Hamzah Sheeraz is likely to forgo a WBC title shot against either of them and instead focus on challenging Diego Pacheco for the WBO title. This potentially clears the path for Mbilli and Martinez to face each other for the WBC strap. Now, Canelo Alvarez technically sits between Mbilli and Martinez in the WBC rankings, but he's already turned down an IBF title opportunity, citing ongoing recovery from elbow surgery. This makes a potential Canelo appearance in this title picture unlikely, at least for the near future. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman's reputation for unconventional decisions is well-known, but I think there's a decent chance we'll see a proper twelve-round rematch between Mbilli and Martinez, with a shiny belt on the line.

WBO Title:

The WBO title picture is heating up. Sheeraz, representing Queensberry Promotions, and Pacheco, backed by Matchroom Boxing, are gearing up for a purse bid on January 19th. This bid will determine who gets to promote their highly anticipated clash for the WBO super middleweight title. This fight promises fireworks, pitting two hungry and talented fighters against each other for a coveted world championship.

IBF Title:

The IBF title situation is, to put it mildly, a mess. It seems like everyone's favorite rules lawyers are having a field day trying to orchestrate a vacant title fight. Osleys Iglesias, the top contender, has reportedly accepted every offer presented to him. But here's the problem: Canelo Alvarez declined due to his injury, Jaime Munguia also passed on the opportunity, and now Sheeraz has opted for the WBO route. The latest twist in this saga? Troy Williamson, initially agreeing to fight Iglesias, has now triggered a rematch clause with Callum Simpson, effectively removing himself from title contention. This leaves Pavel Silyagin as the next in line for a potential shot at the vacant IBF title. The IBF's struggle to solidify this title fight is beginning to resemble a comedy of errors.

WBA Title:

Earlier this month, the WBA (World Boxing Association) elevated their secondary titleholder, Jose Armando Resendiz, to full champion status. They also reportedly ordered him to defend his newly acquired belt against the top contender, Bektemir Melikuziev. At first, this seemed like a rare moment of competence from the WBA, especially because it preempted a potential matchup between Resendiz and Edgar Berlanga. But... I may have been too quick to praise them.

According to Jake Donovan, Resendiz's team is now exploring a potential fight with Jaime Munguia. Munguia was last seen defeating Bruno Surace in their rematch... and subsequently failing a drug test. And this is the part most people miss: While a Resendiz vs. Munguia fight could certainly be entertaining, Melikuziev earned his position as the mandatory challenger seven months ago! I'm growing increasingly frustrated with this tactic, frequently used by Sulaiman to allow Canelo to avoid fighting David Benavidez for years. The tactic is to avoid declaring the top contender a mandatory challenger, and thereby circumventing their own regulations. Get "Bek the Bully" in the ring first!

But here's where it gets controversial... Is the WBA deliberately delaying Melikuziev's title shot to facilitate a more lucrative fight for Resendiz? Or are they simply trying to create the most exciting matchups for the fans? What do you think? Should mandatory challengers always get their shot, regardless of potential financial implications? Or is it acceptable for sanctioning bodies to prioritize entertainment value over strict adherence to their own rules? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below! This is sure to spark some debate.