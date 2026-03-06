Super Middleweight Boxing: Title Picture & Upcoming Fights! (2026)

The super middleweight division, a battleground of skill and power, is currently in a state of fascinating flux. With Terence Crawford's departure, the landscape at 168 pounds has shifted dramatically, leaving a power vacuum and a scramble for supremacy. Let's break down the current situation, belt by belt, and see who's vying for the throne.

WBC Title:

Good news for Christian Mbilli and Kevin Martinez! Lance Pugmire reports that Hamzah Sheeraz is likely to forgo a WBC title shot against either of them and instead focus on challenging Diego Pacheco for the WBO title. This potentially clears the path for Mbilli and Martinez to face each other for the WBC strap. Now, Canelo Alvarez technically sits between Mbilli and Martinez in the WBC rankings, but he's already turned down an IBF title opportunity, citing ongoing recovery from elbow surgery. This makes a potential Canelo appearance in this title picture unlikely, at least for the near future. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman's reputation for unconventional decisions is well-known, but I think there's a decent chance we'll see a proper twelve-round rematch between Mbilli and Martinez, with a shiny belt on the line.

See Also
The Untold Story: Dana White's Exit During Francis Ngannou's Last UFC FightUFC's Mohammed Usman Suspended: Testosterone Use & CSAD Investigation ExplainedUFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett - FULL FIGHT RESULTS & KNOCKOUTS!Dixie Carter's Emotional Return to TNA Wrestling: Confrontation with Bully Ray

WBO Title:

The WBO title picture is heating up. Sheeraz, representing Queensberry Promotions, and Pacheco, backed by Matchroom Boxing, are gearing up for a purse bid on January 19th. This bid will determine who gets to promote their highly anticipated clash for the WBO super middleweight title. This fight promises fireworks, pitting two hungry and talented fighters against each other for a coveted world championship.

See Also
WrestleMania 42 Changes, Dominik Mysterio Return, Tiffany Stratton Update, and More Rumors!

IBF Title:

The IBF title situation is, to put it mildly, a mess. It seems like everyone's favorite rules lawyers are having a field day trying to orchestrate a vacant title fight. Osleys Iglesias, the top contender, has reportedly accepted every offer presented to him. But here's the problem: Canelo Alvarez declined due to his injury, Jaime Munguia also passed on the opportunity, and now Sheeraz has opted for the WBO route. The latest twist in this saga? Troy Williamson, initially agreeing to fight Iglesias, has now triggered a rematch clause with Callum Simpson, effectively removing himself from title contention. This leaves Pavel Silyagin as the next in line for a potential shot at the vacant IBF title. The IBF's struggle to solidify this title fight is beginning to resemble a comedy of errors.

WBA Title:

Earlier this month, the WBA (World Boxing Association) elevated their secondary titleholder, Jose Armando Resendiz, to full champion status. They also reportedly ordered him to defend his newly acquired belt against the top contender, Bektemir Melikuziev. At first, this seemed like a rare moment of competence from the WBA, especially because it preempted a potential matchup between Resendiz and Edgar Berlanga. But... I may have been too quick to praise them.

According to Jake Donovan, Resendiz's team is now exploring a potential fight with Jaime Munguia. Munguia was last seen defeating Bruno Surace in their rematch... and subsequently failing a drug test. And this is the part most people miss: While a Resendiz vs. Munguia fight could certainly be entertaining, Melikuziev earned his position as the mandatory challenger seven months ago! I'm growing increasingly frustrated with this tactic, frequently used by Sulaiman to allow Canelo to avoid fighting David Benavidez for years. The tactic is to avoid declaring the top contender a mandatory challenger, and thereby circumventing their own regulations. Get "Bek the Bully" in the ring first!

But here's where it gets controversial... Is the WBA deliberately delaying Melikuziev's title shot to facilitate a more lucrative fight for Resendiz? Or are they simply trying to create the most exciting matchups for the fans? What do you think? Should mandatory challengers always get their shot, regardless of potential financial implications? Or is it acceptable for sanctioning bodies to prioritize entertainment value over strict adherence to their own rules? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below! This is sure to spark some debate.

Super Middleweight Boxing: Title Picture & Upcoming Fights! (2026)

References

Top Articles
Cheap Russian Drones: How NATO is Adapting to a New Threat
Boxing's Best Fighters of the 21st Century: Expert Analysis and Predictions
Matt Szczur on 2016 Cubs World Series Win: Reunion, Memories & More
Latest Posts
How Smartphones Changed Us: Can We Reclaim Our Lives? (BJ Fogg, Social Media, AI)
Cyclocross World Champs 2026: Lucinda Brand's Dominant Victory | Full Race Highlights
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Stevie Stamm

Last Updated:

Views: 5951

Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Stevie Stamm

Birthday: 1996-06-22

Address: Apt. 419 4200 Sipes Estate, East Delmerview, WY 05617

Phone: +342332224300

Job: Future Advertising Analyst

Hobby: Leather crafting, Puzzles, Leather crafting, scrapbook, Urban exploration, Cabaret, Skateboarding

Introduction: My name is Stevie Stamm, I am a colorful, sparkling, splendid, vast, open, hilarious, tender person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.