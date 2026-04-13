Super Mario Galaxy Movie Post-Credits Scenes: Spoiler-Free Guide! (2024) (2026)

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's post-credits scenes are a must-see for fans of the franchise, offering a glimpse into the future of the Nintendo cinematic universe. While the film itself is a delightful adventure, the post-credits scenes add an extra layer of excitement and intrigue. One scene is a fun interlude, while the other sets up a potential future movie, hinting at the possibilities for the franchise's expansion. This is particularly fascinating given the history of adapting Super Mario video games for the big screen, which was once considered impossible after the critical and commercial failure of the 1993 live-action "Super Mario Bros." movie. Now, with the success of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and the upcoming "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," a full-fledged Nintendo cinematic universe seems inevitable. The post-credits scenes are a testament to the potential for these movies, with beloved characters like Yoshi and Rosalina on board. Personally, I think these scenes are a clever way to keep audiences engaged and eager for more, and they add a layer of depth to the overall experience. So, if you're a fan of the Super Mario franchise, be sure to stay in your seat and catch both post-credits scenes. They're a fun surprise and a glimpse into the future of gaming on the big screen.