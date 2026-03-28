Super Mario Bros. Wonder: The Ultimate Review of the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (2026)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park is a must-have addition to the original game, offering a plethora of enhancements and new content. This review delves into the expansion's strengths and weaknesses, providing an in-depth analysis of the game's improved boss battles, cooperative levels, and cooperative and competitive multiplayer minigames. The author praises the expansion's ability to enhance the original game's platforming mechanics and introduce fresh challenges, while also highlighting the importance of the camera improvements and the seamless transition between the original and new content. The review concludes by recommending the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition as the definitive way to play Super Mario Bros. Wonder, despite some minor shortcomings in the competitive minigames and the use of Dual Badges.